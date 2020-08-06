expand
Ad Spot
Subscribe
Services
About Us
Privacy Policy
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Engagement announcement
Wedding announcement
Letters to the Editor
Special Sections
Shop Local
Jobs
Classifieds
Public Notices
Facebook
August 7, 2020
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Records
E-Edition
Shop Local
Published 11:37 am Thursday, August 6, 2020
Print Article
Latest Local News
Investigators looking for information in homicide
Mississippi Power to continue to pay 3 percent
Aldermen vote to issue TIF Bond
Blueberry Jubilee 5K changed to virtual event
Hattiesburg woman found shot to death in vehicle along I-59
Latest Editorial
Public should have full access to dump
Barry should serve as a reminder to prep for the season
Start of summer mean mosquito population booms
Emergency response was on point during last week’s rain event
Countywide cleanups are a great start to address litter
Latest Sports
HCA athletics moving forward as school begins
4-H virtual state congress comes to an end
County football programs host final summer practices
Local band programs end summer with band camps
Picayune baseball hosts a golf tournament fundraiser
Calendar
Submit an event to the Calendar
Breaking News
Investigators looking for information in homicide
News
Mississippi Power to continue to pay 3 percent
News
Aldermen vote to issue TIF Bond
News
Blueberry Jubilee 5K changed to virtual event
Breaking News
Hattiesburg woman found shot to death in vehicle along I-59
News
Aldermen vote to increase waste collection rate
News
County receives grant for opioid abuse prevention
News
Council approves revised street light contract
Breaking News
Unofficial results of franchise fee vote
News
Supervisors discuss stronger litter ordinance
News
Fire at local store quickly extinguished
News
Farmers Market of Picayune needs new committed vendors
News
Pearl River County residents receive unsolicited packages of seeds from China
News
Murder suspects extradited back to Pearl River County
Lifestyles
Creating paper crafts that shimmer
News
Coast Electric to provide broadband to local unserved areas
News
Picayune Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center residents need pen pals
News
PRC School board amends school reopening plan
News
Board of Aldermen adjust budget to fund building repairs, take no action on TIF bond
News
Pearl River County students receive school supplies
News
Sales tax up in Picayune and Poplarville for May
News
PRC school board delays start of school for students
News
Work on west side of Highway 11 planned for November
Breaking News
Remains found in Willie Jones case identified
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Style
Obits
Business
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Engagement announcement
Wedding announcement
Copyright
© 2020, Picayune Item