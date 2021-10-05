William Carey Theatre presents “Sept. 11, A Remembrance”

Twenty years ago, in the weeks after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, William Carey University’s theatre department came together to create a reader’s theatre production that featured the words of people affected by the tragedy and to show support and raise money for its victims.

“Twenty years later, we want to remember, not just the tragedy, but the heroism and unity the country experienced as we healed and moved forward. We’ve re-staged the original piece as a fully realized play, and we’ve added new elements and voices to the script,” said Tim Matheny, chair of the Theatre and Communication Department.

“The new show, ‘September 11, A Remembrance,’ is a night of story-telling, music, and remembering the everyday heroes we all aspire to be. The rehearsal process has been powerful. Some of our students weren’t even born in 2001. One of our cast members had never seen footage of the World Trade Center towers falling.”

The script was developed and written by Matheny, who will also act in the play, and Jeanna Graves, an administrative assistant in the theatre department. Obra Quave, a veteran of WCU theatre, directed the show – which is a collaboration among the theatre, music, dance, English and speech/debate departments.

The cast also includes WCU students Delaney Dukes of Purvis and Joshua Luther of Memphis, Tenn., and WCU alumni Billy Burkes, Ashlyn Burkes, Vickie Hall, David Regan, and Shelby Sheffield. Three musicians will perform: Tae Young Hong, keyboards; Mengielly Cortes, cellist; and Katrina Cox, soloist.

Serving behind the scenes are: Howard Keever, music compositions; Joshua Luther, scenic design; Samantha Burkett, lighting design; Lora Pannell, costume design; Mackenzie Charles, sound design; Sierra McNairn, dramaturgy; Dewey Douglas, technical direction; Caroline Matheny, stage manager; and Meagan Bihn, properties manager.

Free of charge. Donations to support the 9-11 Foundation will be accepted. For reservations, or more information call (601) 318-6221.