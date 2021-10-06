Today is Oct. 6, 2021

American Libraries Day

Local libraries are invaluable community resources, and that value has become even more apparent during the pandemic. Parents can utilize local libraries in various ways, each of which can help fill youngsters’ time during those hours when school is not in session.

Online story time: In normal times, many libraries host in person story time sessions for young children. Many libraries have been unable to host in person story time since the start of the pandemic. But those same libraries may have transitioned to online story time. For example, the New York Public Library in New York City hosts weekday story times through its website. During such sessions, librarians read books, sing songs and even share literacy tips. An archive of story times is available athttps://www.nypl.org/education/kids/storytime, and many local libraries offer similar services.

Craft sessions: Some libraries even offer free craft projects to members. Supplies can be picked up at the library on predetermined days of the week, and then families can work on the projects together at home or with other families through Zoom calls hosted by library employees. Parents can inquire with their local libraries to see if such programs are available in their communities.

Academic support: Some local libraries even offer academic support, which can be especially valuable in the era of virtual learning when kids have little one-on-one time with their teachers. Tutoring services may be available via a local library, which also may supply supplemental materials like interactive learning tools that can bring lessons to life.

Local libraries can help families confront the academic and social challenges posed by the pandemic.

Coffee With A Cop Day

On the first Wednesday in October, National Coffee with a Cop Day brings men and women in uniform together with their communities to connect over a cup of joe.

Inspired by the cliche about officers and their coffee shop donuts, the national observance encourages communities to sponsor an event that will bring citizens and those on patrol together. The events provide an opportunity for open dialogue and improve communication. They also break down barriers and create a valuable bridge to relationships in our communities.

When officers hear their community’s needs from the people themselves, they’re better able to support them. The community as a whole will also be able to see officers as approachable and their ally in protecting and caring for their communities.

Mad Hatter Day

October 6th is a day set aside each year to bring out your silly side while celebrating National Mad Hatter Day.

The fictional character, The Hatter (also known as The Mad Hatter) from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, is typically acting silly, and that is how the creators of this day decided on their theme of silliness for National Mad Hatter Day. Sir John Tenniel illustrated The Mad Hatter and all of Lewis Carroll’s colorful characters beginning in 1864. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland was first published in 1865.

The phrase “mad as a hatter” comes from the late 18th and early 19th centuries when haberdasheries used mercury nitrate. The exposure to this metal over time caused the tradesmen to develop symptoms making people believe they were mad.

National Kale Day

National Kale day is the first Wednesday in October and is an annual celebration. Team Kale provides tools, resources, and community so that every American has access to this incredibly nutritious, inexpensive whole food, but can also learn ways to cook and grow it.

National Kale Day is important to this superfood’s future because we need to make sure that kale is more than a flash in the sauté pan. It would be a shame for such a healthy, affordable, versatile and delicious vegetable to go the way of the sun-dried tomato or the other fad foods before it. A leafy green that can thrive on windy city rooftops through the harsh Northeastern winters should be tough enough to hang onto the spotlight, as long as its friends step up to support it.

How do you get the bitterness out of kale?

Minced garlic, olive oil, and salt are also simple ingredients that can transform the flavor of a bitter kale dish. Cutting the stem of kale and marinating it with olive oil and salt can help reduce bitterness. Let it marinate in the fridge for at least 24 hours for better tenderness and less bitterness.