October 6, 2021

Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen county vehicle

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 4:50 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a county vehicle stolen Sunday evening.

Sheriff David Allison said that according to video footage recorded at the County Barn in Millard, a suspect or suspects entered the gated area of the barn and stole a Ford Ranger, with official wording that states “Pearl River County Traffic Control” on the tailgate.

Allison said the suspect or suspects stole the vehicle between 7:30 and 7:45 Sunday evening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department at 601-795-2241 or 601-798-5528.

