Saturday vaccination clinics from Biloxi to Panama City in October and November to be held by Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System

The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) is scheduled to host five COVID-19 and influenza vaccination clinics in October and November for eligible beneficiaries.

The clinics are scheduled at the Panama City Beach Community-based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Panama City Beach, Florida, Oct. 2; at the Joint Ambulatory Care Center (JACC) in Pensacola, Florida, Oct. 16; at the Mobile (CBOC) in Mobile, Alabama, Oct. 23; at the Eglin CBOC near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 30; and at the Biloxi VA Medical Center in Biloxi, Mississippi, Nov. 6.

Influenza vaccinations offered include both the high-dose and regular vaccines, while COVID-19 vaccinations include the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (while supplies last) vaccination.