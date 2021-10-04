Maroon Tide gearing up leading to East Central matchup

The Picayune Maroon Tide’s next game will be against the East Central Hornets on Friday. East Central has a strong defense that swarms to the ball every play and tackles well. The Hornets starting quarterback is a threat on the ground and in the air.

“They’re a solid football team,” said Head Coach Cody Stogner.

The Maroon Tide is playing strong this season, currently sitting on a two-game winning streak and was on fire last Friday, putting up 69 points in the win over Vancleave. Every week is the same mindset for Maroon Tide,

“We got to take care of what we do and execute our game plan” said Stogner.

The Maroon Tide’s aim is to keep getting better as the second half of the season begins.

“We got to continue to keep getting better, we gave up 42 points against Vancleave, we got to get back into better shape and do our jobs a lot better, (that includes everyone) from myself, staff and the players.”

Goals for the Maroon Tide this week are to execute on offense and defense, play with better intensity and play a full 48 minutes, Stogner said.