expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2021

USM unveils new dining options on Hattiesburg campus

By Special to the Item

Published 6:07 pm Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Students, faculty, staff and visitors at The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus can choose from an exciting new array of dining options designed to help kick off another academic year.

Among the more dramatic changes involves the former Power House restaurant which has undergone a complete transformation. Still situated in the heart of campus, the eatery is now known as Southern Wing Company at the Power House. Chicken wings and burgers are the predominant menu items with cold beer available for the first time. An official grand opening is set for Sept. 13.

Lauren Brescher, Aramark Marketing Manager, notes that the concept of “revamping” the Power House has been an ongoing conversation.

“It is certainly a unique location with history on this campus. After thinking a lot about what brand would be great in the space, we decided it should remain a brand unique to our school,” said Brescher. “We knew students love wings and burgers, and we wanted it to feel personal to Southern Miss. We also wanted to simplify the menu to be able to offer a quick, quality dining experience.”

Beer will be served from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Other upgrades include a significant remodeling of Seymour’s food court, with new seating, flooring and fresh paint. New charging stations will give the space a more student-focused feel.

Additionally, Bento Sushi has replaced Zoca in the International Building. Bento Sushi also will be available at the Provisions On Demand (PODS) – small kiosks with grab-and-go options. Those are located at the Thad Cochran Center, Liberal Arts Building, Century Park and Scianna Hall.

“Students, faculty and staff are always looking for something new,” said Brescher. “Bento Sushi certainly helped us provide a food offering we didn’t have on campus.”

The new dining options and facility upgrades are part of the University’s ongoing mission to make the student experience as rewarding and memorable as possible.

“It is so exciting to be able to offer some new options on campus this fall,” said Brescher. “Given what our students, faculty and staff went through in the last year, this has really given us all something to look forward to.”

More News

Contract worker in power restoration injured Wednesday night

Mississippi Child Care Centers Define Quality & Express Negative Economic Impacts due to COVID-19, according to new report

Spring Hill College Provides Refuge to Students from Loyola University New Orleans in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

Biloxi PD receives donation from Boomtown

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Breaking News

Contract worker in power restoration injured Wednesday night

News

Mississippi Child Care Centers Define Quality & Express Negative Economic Impacts due to COVID-19, according to new report

News

Spring Hill College Provides Refuge to Students from Loyola University New Orleans in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

News

Biloxi PD receives donation from Boomtown

News

Mississippi Lottery Announces End-Date for 10 Scratch-Off Games

News

USM Graduate School Expands 4 + 1 = Done! Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s Degree Options   

News

USM unveils new dining options on Hattiesburg campus

News

MHP working fatal accident in Hancock County

News

Pearl River welcomes new River Navigators to campus

News

Wiggins resident informs Board of Aldermen in Poplarville she was turned away from city after Hurricane Ida

News

Circuit Judge Michael Eubanks died Aug. 21

News

MHP provides update on collapse of Highway 26 in George County

News

School closure updates 9-1-21

News

A 150-year-old tree damages home during Hurricane Ida

News

Peanut yield, prices look strong for 2021

News

School closures continue for some campuses, PRCC, Poplarville to reopen Wednesday

News

School closures update 9-1-21

News

Man dies in single vehicle collision involving ejection in Biloxi

News

Kelle Falterman graduates from University of the Cumberlands

News

WQA offers drinking water resources during floods

News

Highway 26 in George County closed due to road collapse

News

Today is Aug. 31, 2021

Breaking News

School closures update

News

Biloxi, Mobile, Pensacola VA Clinics Closed Monday, Aug. 30