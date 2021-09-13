expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2021

USM Fine Arts Visiting Artist Lecture Series Presents Potter Jill Foote-Hutton

By Special to the Item

Published 4:50 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

The Art and Design program, housed in The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Performing and Visual Arts, presents renowned potter Jill Foote-Hutton as part of its Fine Arts Visiting Artist Lecture Series from Sept. 13-15 in the 3D Arts Building on the Hattiesburg campus.

On Sept. 13, Foote-Hutton will begin a three-day workshop with public demonstrations on ceramic figurative sculptures and her creative process at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a public lecture and Q&A session from 4 – 5 p.m. Her workshop continues on Sept. 14-15 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. In addition, she will engage students in formal critique sessions.

Foote-Hutton is an artist and writer who believes in the craft of storytelling. She is actively engaged in critical dialogue and observations and her writings have been published in Ceramics Monthly and Studio Potter Magazine. She was the 2015 Jentel Critic at Archie Bray, and was invited to write features on the 2014 NCECA Emerging Artists. Brigitte Martin’s Humor in Craft features a comparative essay by Foote-Hutton and, most recently, her writing appeared alongside Horror Vacui, an exhibition she curated at Northern Clay Center in 2019.

Along with her writing, Foote-Hutton continues to create and exhibit her own artwork nationally. Her work can be seen through her Studio. As she mentions in her artistic statement, her practice focuses on curating a safe space for folks to nurture their own story.

“Storytelling, curating, and making are intrinsically connected in my practice,” said Foote-Hutton. “They are each a device to facilitate connectivity, capture a frozen moment in humanity, and transform our fears into strengths.”

Assistant Professor of Ceramics, Allen Chen, highlights the importance of the series and its potential of impacting USM students and the community.

“Our annual lecture series gives students and the local community the opportunity to be exposed to artists and educators from all over the country,” said Chen. “It also provides us with the perfect setting to engage in meaningful conversations with these extraordinary artists.”

The lecture series is presented in part by the generous support of Partners for the Arts.

For more information about the Art and Design program visit: usm.edu/spva

More News

City of Picayune adds construction debris to list that can be put by roadside

Rohrbacker pleas not guilty to murder of Lt. Michael Boutte

Joe Quave hits the ground running as new Picayune police chief

Today is Sept. 15, 2021

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

City of Picayune adds construction debris to list that can be put by roadside

News

Rohrbacker pleas not guilty to murder of Lt. Michael Boutte

News

Joe Quave hits the ground running as new Picayune police chief

News

Today is Sept. 15, 2021

News

Poplarville School District held school board meeting Monday Sept, 13

News

Today is Sept. 14, 2021

News

Secretary Watson Announces September as National Voter Registration Month

News

USM Fine Arts Visiting Artist Lecture Series Presents Potter Jill Foote-Hutton

News

Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Campus Center Receives Grant for New Public Programming 

News

Nikole Hart Named to SNHU Dean’s List

News

Today is Sept. 13, 2021

News

Impaired Driver Kills Utility Worker in St. Tammany Parish

News

Governor Tate Reeves Extends Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an Additional 30 Days

News

MBI seeking assistance in locating missing Marion County teen

News

Nine Individuals to Receive Professional of the Year Award at National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition

News

Convicted Felon Sentenced To Five Years In Federal Prison For Possessing Five Firearms

News

Interface Rehab to Pay $2 Million to Resolve Allegations It Caused Medicare Submissions for Unnecessary or Unreasonable Services

News

Three Orlando Men Sentenced For Robbery Of Cellphone Store

News

Defendants plead guilty in cocaine-distribution scheme revealed after I-95 traffic stop

News

Lauderdale Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

News

Biloxi PD finds remains of missing man

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

News

PRC SPCA raising funds to win grant

News

Timely action can reduce severity of COVID-19