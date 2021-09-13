expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2021

Today is Sept. 13, 2021

By Special to the Item

Published 3:48 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

NATIONAL PEANUT DAY

On September 13th National Peanut Day pays homage to mighty and tasty peanut.

Likely originating in South America around 3,500 years ago, this legume is not a nut. They grow underground, like potatoes. Since they are an edible seed that forms in a pod, they belong to the family Leguminosae with peas and beans. When it comes to plants packing protein power, peanuts provide a whopping 8 grams per ounce, more than any other nut according to The Peanut Institute. And remember, it’s not a nut! Nuts grow on trees.

The peanut is also high in antioxidants. Not only are peanuts high in vitamins E and B6, but they’re rich in minerals such as magnesium, iron, and zinc. Studies also show when paired with other nutrient-rich foods, this wonderful legume helps us absorb nutrients better, too.

For the longest time, livestock gained the most significant benefit from all these nutrients. Until modern methods came along, planting and harvesting peanuts were labor-intensive and risky endeavors for farmers. Gradually their popularity grew. Civil War soldiers found a fondness for them, and so did fans of PT Barnum’s traveling circus. But what made it possible for peanuts to be grown in abundance was an advancement in farm technology. Just like the cotton gin revolutionized the cotton industry, planters and harvesters transformed not only the peanut farm but farming the world over.

Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack ~ lyric from Take Me Out to the Ballgame (1908) by Jack Norworth and Albert Von Tilzer.

Dr. George Washington Carver

With the rise in peanut production, there also brought an increase of curious investigation into its possible uses. When the boll weevil wreaked havoc on the South’s cotton crop, Dr. George Washington Carver, made a suggestion. He had been researching this amazing groundnut and suggested farmers diversify into peanuts. It was an economic boon to Southern farmers.  He published his research “How to Grow the Peanut and 105 Ways of Preparing it for Human Consumption” in 1916. His continued research resulted in more than delicious uses for this goober, groundnut or ground pea. From shaving cream to plastics and cosmetics and even coffee, Dr. Carver’s appetite for the peanut seemed to be unending.

Many of the peanut discoveries Dr. Carver made 100 years ago are still being used today.

On this date:

  • 1933 A Woman is Elected to New Zealand Parliament for the first time

    Elizabeth McCombs won the by-elections for the parliamentary seat of Lyttelton, which was held by her husband before he died in August 1933. New Zealand extended suffrage to women in 1893.

  • 1899 First Recorded Automobile Fatality in the US takes place

    Henry H. Bliss was struck by a taxi cab while crossing the street in New York City. He died the next day due to his injuries.

More News

City of Picayune adds construction debris to list that can be put by roadside

Rohrbacker pleas not guilty to murder of Lt. Michael Boutte

Joe Quave hits the ground running as new Picayune police chief

Today is Sept. 15, 2021

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

City of Picayune adds construction debris to list that can be put by roadside

News

Rohrbacker pleas not guilty to murder of Lt. Michael Boutte

News

Joe Quave hits the ground running as new Picayune police chief

News

Today is Sept. 15, 2021

News

Poplarville School District held school board meeting Monday Sept, 13

News

Today is Sept. 14, 2021

News

Secretary Watson Announces September as National Voter Registration Month

News

USM Fine Arts Visiting Artist Lecture Series Presents Potter Jill Foote-Hutton

News

Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Campus Center Receives Grant for New Public Programming 

News

Nikole Hart Named to SNHU Dean’s List

News

Today is Sept. 13, 2021

News

Impaired Driver Kills Utility Worker in St. Tammany Parish

News

Governor Tate Reeves Extends Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an Additional 30 Days

News

MBI seeking assistance in locating missing Marion County teen

News

Nine Individuals to Receive Professional of the Year Award at National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition

News

Convicted Felon Sentenced To Five Years In Federal Prison For Possessing Five Firearms

News

Interface Rehab to Pay $2 Million to Resolve Allegations It Caused Medicare Submissions for Unnecessary or Unreasonable Services

News

Three Orlando Men Sentenced For Robbery Of Cellphone Store

News

Defendants plead guilty in cocaine-distribution scheme revealed after I-95 traffic stop

News

Lauderdale Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

News

Biloxi PD finds remains of missing man

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

News

PRC SPCA raising funds to win grant

News

Timely action can reduce severity of COVID-19