expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2021

Spring Hill College Provides Refuge to Students from Loyola University New Orleans in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

By Special to the Item

Published 6:13 pm Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Spring Hill College will welcome approximately 150 students from Loyola University New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The students began arriving on campus Tuesday, August 31, with more expected this week. They are accompanied by members of their Student Affairs and Residential Life Staff.

 

Like most of New Orleans, the University completely lost power as a result of Hurricane Ida, and students are being relocated to places with electricity and other essential services. When students couldn’t make it home, Tania Tetlow, JD, President of Loyola University New Orleans, and E. Joseph Lee, PhD President of Spring Hill College, began making plans for these students to come to Spring Hill.

 

Tetlow said, ”We are so grateful to Spring Hill for helping us in our time of need. Their generosity has brought comfort and caring to our students. We cannot thank President Lee and his team enough for their quick planning and enormous kindness.”

 

“It’s an honor to assist the students, faculty, and staff from our sister Jesuit school,” Lee said. This is part of our tradition of service. But most importantly, it’s following Christ’s example of helping those in need. We welcome them to the campus and to the city of Mobile.”

 

Loyola is a sister Jesuit school to Spring Hill. Both are members of the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities (AJCU). In 2005, Spring Hill College housed Loyola students in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. “We have a legacy of caring for others — it’s in our DNA — from our faith life to our campus life here at Spring Hill,” said Lee

More News

Contract worker in power restoration injured Wednesday night

Mississippi Child Care Centers Define Quality & Express Negative Economic Impacts due to COVID-19, according to new report

Spring Hill College Provides Refuge to Students from Loyola University New Orleans in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

Biloxi PD receives donation from Boomtown

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Breaking News

Contract worker in power restoration injured Wednesday night

News

Mississippi Child Care Centers Define Quality & Express Negative Economic Impacts due to COVID-19, according to new report

News

Spring Hill College Provides Refuge to Students from Loyola University New Orleans in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

News

Biloxi PD receives donation from Boomtown

News

Mississippi Lottery Announces End-Date for 10 Scratch-Off Games

News

USM Graduate School Expands 4 + 1 = Done! Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s Degree Options   

News

USM unveils new dining options on Hattiesburg campus

News

MHP working fatal accident in Hancock County

News

Pearl River welcomes new River Navigators to campus

News

Wiggins resident informs Board of Aldermen in Poplarville she was turned away from city after Hurricane Ida

News

Circuit Judge Michael Eubanks died Aug. 21

News

MHP provides update on collapse of Highway 26 in George County

News

School closure updates 9-1-21

News

A 150-year-old tree damages home during Hurricane Ida

News

Peanut yield, prices look strong for 2021

News

School closures continue for some campuses, PRCC, Poplarville to reopen Wednesday

News

School closures update 9-1-21

News

Man dies in single vehicle collision involving ejection in Biloxi

News

Kelle Falterman graduates from University of the Cumberlands

News

WQA offers drinking water resources during floods

News

Highway 26 in George County closed due to road collapse

News

Today is Aug. 31, 2021

Breaking News

School closures update

News

Biloxi, Mobile, Pensacola VA Clinics Closed Monday, Aug. 30