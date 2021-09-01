Shuster was the 25th overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Wake Forest

BILOXI, MS – The Mississippi Braves have announced the following roster moves before Wednesday’s game with the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park. RHP Tyler Ferguson and LHP Jared Shuster were promoted to Mississippi from High-A Rome, RHP Indigo Diaz, RHP Nolan Kingham, RHP Sean McLaughlin, and OF Jefrey Ramos have been placed on the 7-day IL.

Ferguson, 27, a native of Fresno, CA, was signed by the Braves on June 17 and assigned to Rome. He began the season with the American Association’s Chicago Dogs appearing in nine games posting a 3.14 ERA over 14.1 innings, six walks, and 11 strikeouts. While with Rome, Ferguson was 3-4 with a 2.49 ERA, eight walks, 26 strikeouts over 25.1 innings.

Ferguson played for Trois-Rivières Aigles in Canadian-American Association in 2019. He was later signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in 2019 but was released eight months later.

Ferguson played three seasons at Vanderbilt University, where he posted a 2.69 ERA in 77 innings during his sophomore season over 15 starts and two relief appearances. Ferguson was a member of Vanderbilt’s 2014 National Championship team and 2015 national runner-up. In addition, he was the winning pitcher of the 2014 Nashville Super Regional game versus Stanford.

After a successful college career, Ferguson was drafted in the sixth round by the Texas Rangers in 2015.

Shuster, 23, Atlanta’s first-round pick (25th overall) in 2020 out of Wake Forest, was added to the roster as well on Wednesday. In the latest MLB Pipeline update, Shuster is the No. 10 overall prospect in the Braves organization. The native of New Bedford, MA, made his professional debut this year and was 2-0 with a 3.70 ERA over 15 games, 14 starts for High-A Rome. He struck out 73, walked just 15 over 58.1 innings with a 1.06 WHIP, .215 batting average against, 11.3 K/9, and walked just 2.3 per nine.

In three seasons at Wake Forest, he went 6-8 with a 6.17 ERA in 41 appearances, 22 starts. His sophomore season struck out 169 in 128.1 innings, including 98 over 68.0 innings in 2019. His 12.4 strikeouts per 9.0 innings that season is the third-highest single-season total in program history. Following that 2019 campaign, Shuster pitched for the Orleans Firebirds of the Cape Cod League and went 4-0 with a 1.36 ERA to earn All-Star honors. He made seven starts, five of which were scoreless. In his final season with the Demon Deacons, 2020, he served as the Saturday starter and posted a 3.76 ERA (11 ER/26.1 IP), striking out 43 batters and walking just four…Before attending Wake Forest, he went to Tabor Academy in Marion.