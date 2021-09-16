 Shin Chosen as Panelist for Public Relations Education Programs

Dr. Jae-Hwa Shin, professor of public relations in The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Communication, was recently invited to industry/educator summits and talk with a group of leading educators and professionals in public relations on an expert panel organized by the Commission on Public Relations Education (CPRE).

The virtual summit featured a 90-minute conversation among 10-12 prominent public relations educators and professionals about the “Three Rs” – Resilience, Resourcefulness and Reform Mindfulness through the double pandemic — the virus and racial reckoning, and for an ever-changing profession.

Dr. Shin holds a doctorate from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and her research focuses on public relations from a strategic conflict management perspective across cultural settings in social media environments. She has been a member of the USM faculty since 2003. Her publications include numerous journal articles and book chapters; she has co-authored books that include widely used textbooks, Public Relations Today: Managing Conflict and Competition, Think: Public Relations and Public Relations Strategies and Tactics. Her latest publication is Public Relations Theory: Capabilities and Competencies, co-authored with Robert Heath.

A member of the editorial board of Journal of Public Relations Research, Dr. Shin previously was the communication director of the Federation of Korean Industries, which was founded in 1961 by multinational corporate members such as Samsung, LG, SK, and other industry leaders. She is currently a faculty advisor for the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) chapter at USM.

