Poplarville School District held school board meeting Monday Sept, 13

Poplarville Lower Elementary Principal Sonya Garrett was recognized by the Mississippi Department of Education for her part in the school being designated one of the seven Mississippi’s science of reading schools. The recognition is for schools that have trained teachers in the science of reading, exemplified a change of instructional practice and embodied a school culture that focuses on building skillful, strong readers in kindergarten through third grade. The announcement was made during Monday’s Poplarville School District Board of Trustees meeting.

In other business, a representative of Middle School of Poplarville gave a progress report to the Board, which stated the school’s 2020 test score will not be changed for 2021 so they will do the testing for one more year. MSP has set goals for testing on proficiency in math and reading and to see growth in overall science proficiency. If that school achieves those goals it will raise the district’s rating.

The Board also heard that all Poplarville schools now require mask use for another month as part of the district’s Restart Plan. Each month the Board will revisit the mask mandate based on COVID-19 numbers. Poplarville Superintendent Jonathan Will recommended adopting the hybrid instruction model as needed. It will be used if COVID-19 numbers increased to a point where the district must split the number of students in classes while still having school. The Board approved this motion.

The Board also approved a motion to excuse any absences for students who are sent home due to a positive COVID-19 test or who were in close contact with a person who tested positive.

The Board approved an emergency declaration in response to Hurricane Ida, which impacted the area on Aug 29. Poplarville School District staff members will be paid for the two days of school lost as a result of the storm.

A final lease purchase agreement was approved for an outdoor multi-sport LED video scoreboard for Poplarville High School football field.

Two grants were also discussed by the Board. One concerned acceptance of a Dairy Alliance grant in the amount of $2,000 and the other concerned acceptance of a Mississippi State Professional Educator’s Classroom Grant in the amount of $3,000.

Poplarville School District will try and lower energy costs after approving a motion to advertise bids for the Solar Photovoltaic program and enrolling in the Mississippi Power Company’s Rebate Program.

The Board also approved a standard agreement with Griffin Architecture PC as part of an effort to hire the architecture firm to assist in upcoming construction projects.