September 15, 2021

Picayune ready to get back to work after Gulfport win

By David Thornton Jr.

Published 4:51 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

Picayune’s defense stood out on Friday against Gulfport as they helped clinch the Maroon Tide’s third win of the season. The Maroon Tide beat the Gulfport Admirals last Friday 35-21. The Maroon Tide defense caused two turnovers for touchdowns when their offense was having a slow start to the game. Picayune Head Coach Cody Stogner said the performance from the defense was “huge.”

This Friday, the Maroon Tide will be back on the road to play the D’Iberville Warriors. In the previous season, D’Iberville won their region conference and this year their roster has over 30 seniors.

Picayune is on a three game winning streak but the mentality of the players and coaching staff is very level headed.

“The confidence is pretty high but each week is a new week and we like to say we’re back to 0-0 once the night’s over with,” said Stogner.

He and his team try not to focus on the record but focus on getting better each week.

Stogner praised his athletes for their fearless motivation to get better.

“They’re not scared to put in the work and they know how important it is,” said Stogner.

The Maroon Tide (3-0)  will be on the road for week four to face  D’Iberville Warriors (2-2) this Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

