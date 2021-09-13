Pearl River’s Bryan Whitehead II and Julianah Overstreet named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River football’s Bryan Whitehead II (Bartlett, Tenn.) and volleyball’s Julianah Overstreet (Vancleave) have been named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week.

BRYAN WHITEHEAD II

Whitehead II played an important role in Pearl River’s 24-14 victory over Coahoma. After the Wildcats blocked a punt, Whitehead II recovered the loose ball and rumbled down the sideline for a 55-yard touchdown. He also tallied three tackles and a sack that resulted in a 12-yard loss.

JULIANAH OVERSTREET

Overstreet came up huge for the Wildcats in their win in straight sets over Bevill State. The freshman collected 19 assists, seven kills, seven digs, and five aces in the match. During the final set, Overstreet had a 13 point service run to give the Wildcats the 25-8 win.

Overstreet has an impressive stat sheet on the season, collecting 148 assists, 69 digs, 44 kills and 12 service aces.

NEXT UP

Pearl River football travels to archrival Gulf Coast on Thursday for a 7 p.m. kickoff while Pearl River volleyball hosts Northwest on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Both contests will be livestreamed at PRCCMedia.com/gold.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Sept. 7: Diamond Jones (volleyball) and Maddux Francis (men’s soccer)