Pearl River County Fair and Rodeo ongoing this weekend in Poplarville

The 76th Pearl River County Fair and Rodeo held at the Poplarville Fairgrounds is taking place this Friday and Saturday, Sept, 17 and 18.

On Friday, the fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with carnival rides in full operation. Friday is Armband Day for carnival rides. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. attendees can ride all the rides they want for the cost of $20 per armband. At 10 a.m. the exhibit building will be open to the public and close at 9 p.m. At 5:30 p.m. the Pet Show will begin and youth under 19 are eligible to enter pets into the show.

At 8 p.m. the night is concluded with the rodeo.

On Saturday the fair will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The schedule of events for Saturday begins with a goats, sheep, and swine show, followed by a beef cattle show and then the dairy show. The car show at the Emergency Operation Center will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration for the Field Day events begins at 9 a.m. and the games will start at 10 a.m. in the arena. Also at 10 a.m. the Exhibit will be open to the public until 9 p.m.

Carnival rides will be offered at half-price from noon to 4 p.m. The night will conclude with the final rodeo show. Ticket prices are $1.50 for a single ticket, a family pack of 20 tickets is $25 and a family pack of 50 tickets is $50. Each ride is 2-4 tickets.