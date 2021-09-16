expand
Ad Spot

September 17, 2021

Pearl River County Fair and Rodeo ongoing this weekend in Poplarville

By Staff Reports

Published 5:03 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

The 76th Pearl River County Fair and Rodeo held at the Poplarville Fairgrounds is taking place this Friday and Saturday, Sept, 17 and 18.
On Friday, the fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with carnival rides in full operation. Friday is Armband Day for carnival rides. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. attendees can ride all the rides they want for the cost of $20 per armband. At 10 a.m. the exhibit building will be open to the public and close at 9 p.m. At 5:30 p.m. the Pet Show will begin and youth under 19 are eligible to enter pets into the show.
At 8 p.m. the night is concluded with the rodeo.
On Saturday the fair will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The schedule of events for Saturday begins with a goats, sheep, and swine show, followed by a beef cattle show and then the dairy show. The car show at the Emergency Operation Center will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration for the Field Day events begins at 9 a.m. and the games will start at 10 a.m. in the arena. Also at 10 a.m. the Exhibit will be open to the public until 9 p.m.
Carnival rides will be offered at half-price from noon to 4 p.m. The night will conclude with the final rodeo show. Ticket prices are $1.50 for a single ticket, a family pack of 20 tickets is $25 and a family pack of 50 tickets is $50. Each ride is 2-4 tickets.

More News

Blue Devils fall to Bobcats 28-21

Hornets add to successful season with win over Bulldogs, 35-16

Maroon Tide volleyball falls 0-3 to West Harrison

Letitia Green Rufus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

FAA Invites Public to Comment on Draft Environmental Review of SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Program

News

Stennis Space Center test team overcomes Green Run Challenges

News

Council sets contracts for debris removal

News

Today is Sept. 17, 2021

News

Jail and Bail for Friendship Park exceeds goal

News

Pearl River County Fair and Rodeo ongoing this weekend in Poplarville

News

Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health announce winners of the Vaccination Appreciation $2,500 Giveaway

News

Auditor’s Office Given High Marks in Peer Review

News

 Shin Chosen as Panelist for Public Relations Education Programs

News

AG Lynn Fitch calls on Biden administration to reverse course on vaccine mandates or face legal action

News

Picayune woman arrested for arson and possession of a controlled substance

News

Today is Sept. 16, 2021

News

MBI asking for help to locate missing Hinds County man

News

Governor’s Task Force Urges Action to Curb Teacher Shortages, Improve Workforce

News

Langeliers powers M-Braves to 6-4 win in Chattanooga

News

City of Picayune adds construction debris to list that can be put by roadside

News

Rohrbacker pleas not guilty to murder of Lt. Michael Boutte

News

Joe Quave hits the ground running as new Picayune police chief

News

Today is Sept. 15, 2021

News

Poplarville School District held school board meeting Monday Sept, 13

News

Today is Sept. 14, 2021

News

Secretary Watson Announces September as National Voter Registration Month

News

USM Fine Arts Visiting Artist Lecture Series Presents Potter Jill Foote-Hutton

News

Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Campus Center Receives Grant for New Public Programming 