expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2021

Nikole Hart Named to SNHU Dean’s List

By Special to the Item

Published 4:45 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

MANCHESTER, NH (09/13/2021)– Nikole Hart of Carriere (39426) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2021 Dean’s List. Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the term.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

More News

City of Picayune adds construction debris to list that can be put by roadside

Rohrbacker pleas not guilty to murder of Lt. Michael Boutte

Joe Quave hits the ground running as new Picayune police chief

Today is Sept. 15, 2021

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

City of Picayune adds construction debris to list that can be put by roadside

News

Rohrbacker pleas not guilty to murder of Lt. Michael Boutte

News

Joe Quave hits the ground running as new Picayune police chief

News

Today is Sept. 15, 2021

News

Poplarville School District held school board meeting Monday Sept, 13

News

Today is Sept. 14, 2021

News

Secretary Watson Announces September as National Voter Registration Month

News

USM Fine Arts Visiting Artist Lecture Series Presents Potter Jill Foote-Hutton

News

Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Campus Center Receives Grant for New Public Programming 

News

Nikole Hart Named to SNHU Dean’s List

News

Today is Sept. 13, 2021

News

Impaired Driver Kills Utility Worker in St. Tammany Parish

News

Governor Tate Reeves Extends Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an Additional 30 Days

News

MBI seeking assistance in locating missing Marion County teen

News

Nine Individuals to Receive Professional of the Year Award at National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition

News

Convicted Felon Sentenced To Five Years In Federal Prison For Possessing Five Firearms

News

Interface Rehab to Pay $2 Million to Resolve Allegations It Caused Medicare Submissions for Unnecessary or Unreasonable Services

News

Three Orlando Men Sentenced For Robbery Of Cellphone Store

News

Defendants plead guilty in cocaine-distribution scheme revealed after I-95 traffic stop

News

Lauderdale Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

News

Biloxi PD finds remains of missing man

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

News

PRC SPCA raising funds to win grant

News

Timely action can reduce severity of COVID-19