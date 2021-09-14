expand
September 15, 2021

Michael Jeffry Wasmund

By Staff Reports

Michael Jeffry Wasmund, 55, of Carriere, MS, passed on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Mike leaves behind the love of his life of 34 years, Gloria Kinchen Wasmund, and their son Aaron. A native of Apalachicola, he was born in Franklin County, FL, on March 31, 1966 to the late Paul Mendenhall Wasmund, Jr. and Mary Andrews Grubbs. He is survived by three sisters: Margaret Wasmund, Dayma LeeAnn Wasmund and Melea Wasmund Cox; and brother Timothy Fortunas.

He was loved and cherished by his friends and extended family of brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He loved hosting and grilling for family gatherings. He worked as a butcher, draftsman, and small engine repair mechanic. He was always willing to help others, especially with automotive related issues. Mike befriended many and witnessed for Christ best over the grill or with grease on his hands.

Visitation at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, September 16 at Christian Life Assembly of God, 1015 MS 43 N, Picayune, MS. Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2618 MS 43 S, Picayune, MS.

The family requests COVID-19 safety protocol including face masks be followed.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

