MHP provides update on collapse of Highway 26 in George County

On Monday, August 30, 2021, at approximately 10:30 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes on Highway 26 in George County, including two fatalities after the highway collapsed.

Seven cars crashed into the collapse before first responders could get to the scene to warn oncoming traffic of the danger. Each crash was investigated individually. The list is as follows:

A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 49-year-old Jerry Lee of Lucedale, MS, was traveling west when he crashed into the embankment and received fatal

A 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by 17-year-old Layla Jamison of Lucedale, MS, was traveling west when she crashed into the embankment and received serious She was transported to Memorial Hospital at Stone County.

A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 39-year-old Amanda Williams of Wiggins, MS, was traveling west when she crashed into the embankment and received serious She was transported to Memorial Hospital at Stone County. The passenger 16-year-old, Emily Williams of Wiggins, MS, received serious injuries. She was transported to George Regional Hospital.

A 2004 Toyota Tacoma driven by 66-year-old Harvey Shows of Covington, LA, was traveling east when he crashed into the embankment and received serious He was transported to George Regional Hospital.

A 2020 Chrysler Pacifica driven by 43-year-old Andre Lagarde of New Orleans, LA, was traveling east when he crashed into the embankment and received minor injuries. The passenger Brittany Benoit of New Orleans, LA, received minor injuries. Both the driver and the passenger were treated and released at the

A 2008 Honda Civic driven by 49-year-old Kent Brown of Leakesville, MS, was traveling east when he crashed into the embankment and received fatal The

passenger 53-year-old, Erving Clark of Richton, MS, received minor injuries. He was transported to George Regional Hospital.

A 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 22-year-old Haileigh Strickland of Lucedale, MS, was traveling east when she crashed into the embankment and received minor The passenger 27-year-old, Robert Rice of Lucedale, MS, received minor injuries. Both the driver and the passenger were transported to George Regional Hospital.

These crashes remain under investigation, and we will update you with further information as it becomes available.