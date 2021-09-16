expand
September 17, 2021

Holston

By Staff Report

Published 4:43 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

Melissa “Missy” Dawn Holston

September 13, 2021

Funeral Services for Melissa “Missy” Dawn Holston, age 51, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at home surrounded by her family, will be held Friday, September 17, 2021, at 10:30 am at Salem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Salem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, and also Friday, September 17, 2021, from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the Church.

Burial will be in Skipper Cemetery on Salem Road under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Elder Terry Robertson, Elder Joe Lott, and Elder Gary Sumrall will officiate the services.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a member of Salem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Missy was a woman of strong faith that left a great testimony for others to follow. She was a devoted wife to her husband of 28 years, and a loving mother to her three children. Missy spent many years in the school system at Pearl County School District, where she retired as an Assistant Superintendent. There weren’t many things she loved more than the Lord, her family, and the Pearl River Central Blue Devils.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lovell Pete and Hattie Fern Johnson and Edgar and Betty Mooney; and niece, Ashley Poole.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Brent Holston; her children, Hunter (Jordyn) Holston, Conner (Kelsey) Holston, and Addyson Holston; her parents, Douglas and Barbara Mooney; her sisters, Ranae Poole and Vanessa Mooney; 11 nieces and nephews, Rick, Nicholas, Spencer, Natalie, Jared, Skylar, Tristan, Presley, Paisley, Emily, Lauren, and Joe; and 5 great nieces and nephews, Kyleigh, Hunter, Kelly, Marjorie, and Gwendolyn Sue.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donating to the Missy Holston Scholarship Fund set up at FNP of Picayune (formerly First National Bank of Picayune).

