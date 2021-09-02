expand
September 2, 2021

McBride

McBride given one and half years of house arrest for embezzlement

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 5:01 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

Alana McBride, the former treasurer of the now defunct Crime Stoppers of Pearl River County, has been sentenced to a year and a half of house arrest and 18 and a half years of post release supervision for her guilty plea to taking more than $50,000 from that organization.

A grand jury indicted McBride back in 2020 on two counts; one for embezzlement of public property taking money from the Crime Stoppers of Pearl River County between Feb. 1, 2014 to June 30, 2018, and a second count for knowingly falsifying documents and records.

As part of her guilty plea entered on Aug. 20 of this year, the second count was dropped.

According to court records, McBride took $52,101 from Crime Stoppers of Pearl River County, which she will be required to pay back during her 18 plus years on post release supervision.

She will also be required to pay the State Auditor’s office $8,088.

Fifteenth District Attorney Hal Kittrell said McBride is expected to pay the restitution and those fines over the next 18 years. Even if she pays back the money owed immediately, Kittrell said she will still have to be on post release supervision for five years.

Also, the guilty plea will be on her record, so any time she applies for a job or to volunteer for another organization, they will be made aware of her plea.

I think we put the safeguard in place to keep the next business or organization protected,” Kittrell said.

If for any reason she is convicted of another crime, she will have to serve out the 18 and a half years in her sentence, Kittrell said.

Linda Susan Wassum

Millsaps College Featured in The Princeton Review’s  “Best 387 Colleges” for 2022 

20th Anniversary of 9/11 Tragedy Stirs Painful Memories for Retired Army Major General Hammond

