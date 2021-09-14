expand
September 15, 2021

Maroon Tide week three stats

By David Thornton Jr.

Published 4:17 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Picayune’s Maroon Tide is currently on a winning streak, most recently beating Gulfport 35-21 last Friday night.

The Maroon Tide put up great performances on both sides of the ball that clinching their win against Gulfport last Friday.

Noah Carter caught one pass for a 94-yard touchdown. He was a threat on the ground as well running 64-yards for his second touchdown of the night.

 

So far this season, quarterback Dawson Underwood has thrown two touchdown passes completing four of his 13 attempts for 213-yards. Also for the Maroon Tide’s offense, Picayune has rushed for 852-yards for 10 touchdowns on the season. Dante Dowdell has a team high of 72 carries for 413-yards so far. The Maroon Tide’s receivers have caught passes equaling to 213-yards for two touchdowns on the season. Jessiah Contee has two receptions for 90-yards and one touchdown.

 

On the defensive side, Amarion Tyson leads the Maroon Tide in tackles with 36 and 19 solo tackles. The Maroon Tide defense has a combined three interceptions and 9 forced fumbles.

Dorian Roberson has had 10 tackles, four of them were for a loss of yards, one was a sack and one was a forced fumble.

The team is now preparing for an on-the-road game against D’Iberville.

 

