September 3, 2021

M-Braves, Humana hosting food drive September 6-10 at Trustmark Park

By Special to the Item

Published 3:33 pm Friday, September 3, 2021

PEARL, MS – In partnership with the Mississippi Braves, Humana will be hosting a canned Food Drive benefiting the VA Food Pantry from Monday, September 6 through Friday, September 10 at Trustmark Park. Any fan that donates 2-or-more canned goods at the Trustmark Park Box Office between 10 am-3 pm will receive a $3 Field Level ticket for the September 11th game against the Montgomery Biscuits.
The Mississippi Braves will host their final homestand, September 7-12, against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park. The homestand will feature the last Thirsty Thursday of 2021, Drew Waters MVP Statue Giveaway, Kid’s Backpack Giveaway presented by the Mississippi Department of Health, First Responders, and Military Appreciation Night on September 11, and Post-Game Fireworks presented by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Commissioner Sean Tindell. For a complete list of promotions and to purchase tickets, visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.
For any more questions on the Humana Food Drive, please contact Garrett Butler at 601-664-7630 or garrett.butler@braves.com.
Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

