Letitia Green Rufus

September 13, 2021

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16 KJV

Funeral service will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation one hour prior to service time. Due to Covid-19 mask covering and social distancing will be observed.

Letitia Green Rufus was born October 7, 1941, to the late Howard and Odessa Green.

She accepted Christ at an early age and attended Greater Emmanuel Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Alex Wesco.

Letitia was a retired tax preparer for H & R Block and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

On Monday, September 13, 2021, God sent his angel to Highland Community Hospital to bring her to her heavenly home and to rest from her labor here on earth at the age of 79.

To cherish her loving memories are her children; one devoted son, Claude (Annette) Rufus; three adorable daughters, Ruth Green, Wendy Rufus and Letitia (Gary) Carpenter; a loving brother, William Green; special friends, Eddie and Ann Myers; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery.

