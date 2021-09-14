Larry Landrum

Funeral Services for Larry Dale Landrum, age 74, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 11:00 am at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Gipson Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Rusty Kuhn will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a Truck Driver and a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. He was a member of MS Army National Guard. Larry was a loving husband, grandfather, brother, and friend who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by her parents, Arvy P. Landrum and Hazel Johnson Landrum; brother and sister in law, James B. (Willie Jean Whitfield) Landrum.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 28 devoted years, Nora Lynn Tate Landrum; granddaughter, Samantha Worley; sister, Sherry (Carl) Willis; nieces and nephews, Phoebe (Anthony) Smith, Phillip (Melody) Landrum, Perry Dale Landrum, and Kimberly (Keith) Cavaliere.

