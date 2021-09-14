Funeral Services for Iris Lesley Taylor, age 78, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 1:00 pm at World Outreach Revival Center.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at World Outreach Revival Center.

Burial will be in Burgetown Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was well loved and respected in the community, as well as a Minister and Teacher of the Word of God and a Pastor of Upper Room Ministries. Lesley enjoyed fishing, hunting, and motorcycling in his early years. In his later years, he enjoyed creating unique items. He was a father figure and a role model to others who were not his own. Lesley will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Iris Wesley Taylor, and Cora Belle Spiers Taylor; and his brothers, Jimmy Taylor, Dan Taylor, and Robert Taylor.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Frances Coblentz Taylor; his children, James (Phyllis) Taylor, Aimee (Maurice) Plaisance, Angela (Michael) Troglen, and John (Alexis) Taylor; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; his sisters, Sherry (Edward) Pullens, Nellie (Tom) Sheeks, and Debbie (Bobby) Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com