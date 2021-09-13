Hornets blow out the Panthers and prepare to face Terry this week

The Poplarville Hornets are prepared for a big game this week after completing a 23-0 shut out performance against the Lumberton Panthers last Friday.

“We played well and it was good to get the shutout, ” said Head Coach Jay Beech.

The Hornets will hold their homecoming game this Friday, Sept. 17 as they host the Terry Bulldogs. Terry will be Poplarville’s second 6A division school of this season’s schedule.

“I know they’re going to be a team with a lot of size and speed,” said Beech.

The Terry Bulldogs have only played one game so far this season and won, so Terry’s scouting report has a few unknowns. This gives Poplarville an opportunity to reflect on their game and that’s exactly what Beech plans to do as he and the team will watch last Friday’s film against Lumberton.

“We’re going to find out what our weaknesses were and in the week we’ll try and improve in that area,” said Beech.

Poplarville improves to 2-1 as they head into week four to host Terry Bulldogs Friday for the team’s Homecoming game. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.