expand
Ad Spot

September 17, 2021

Avan Jarvis stiff arms a Bulldog defender as he runs for extra yards. Photo by David Thornton Jr.

Hornets add to successful season with win over Bulldogs, 35-16

By David Thornton Jr.

Published 11:15 pm Friday, September 17, 2021

Poplarville Hornets running back Avan Jarvis started the first play of Friday’s big win with a run for 55-yards. The very next play he ran for 9 yards, picking up a first down and put his team within scoring position. On first and goal, Quan Huderson wasted no time to  rush into the end zone for a touchdown.

The Terry Bulldogs did their best to match the score with their own big 50-yard rush from Hayden Gamblin. But the Bulldogs could only cap off their eight-play drive with a field goal by Donovan Allen.

With 10:20 on the clock the Hornets led 7-3.

After a couple unsuccessful drives from both teams, the Hornets found the end zone again at the 9:49 mark in the 2nd quarter. In 6 plays Quarterback Matt Will ran on first and goal, putting the hornets up 14-3 with Zack Carpenter’s PAT.

The Hornets got the ball back with less than eight minutes left until halftime and worked hard to get within 10 yards of pay dirt after 17 plays, but a fumble recovered by Terry prevented the Hornets from adding to their lead.

Terry had the ball with 1:21 left but got nothing out of their drive after Hornets caused a quick three and out with :42 left. Terry then miss handled the punt snap and recovered on their own five-yard line giving the Hornets great position to score. In two plays, the Hornets did just that when Will crossed the end zone a second time via a four-yard scramble.

Then Hornets went into halftime up 21-3 with Carpenter’s extra point.

With two minutes left in the third quarter, the Hornets scored again when Maurice Travis ran four yards for the touchdown, making it a 28-3 Hornet lead with the PAT.

Following the Hornets touchdown the Bulldogs fired back, with a pass from Dylan Gray to Davian Liddell for a one-play 46-yard drive. The Bulldogs’ PAT attempt was blocked by the Poplarville’s Lawrence Jamison. With 1:40 left in the third quarter, the Bulldogs cut the Hornets’ lead 28-9.

Poplarville’s next possession was a quick three and out and Terry made the best of their opportunity. In eight plays the Bulldogs reached the end zone from nine-yards out with a pass to Quad Huderson. With 8:57 left in the fourth quarter the score was 28-16.

The Bulldogs’ failed onside kick resulted in another score for the Hornets through nine plays covering 46 yards. Avan Jarvis ran it in from six yards out, giving the Hornets the 35-16 edge with less than five minutes left in the game.

Jarvis finished with 27 carries for 237 yards.

Head Coach Jay Beech said “I’m really happy about the win but still I’m a little uneasy about some of the things that happened in the game we know we cant keep making these mistakes if we want be a great team.”

More News

Blue Devils fall to Bobcats 28-21

Hornets add to successful season with win over Bulldogs, 35-16

Maroon Tide volleyball falls 0-3 to West Harrison

Letitia Green Rufus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

FAA Invites Public to Comment on Draft Environmental Review of SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Program

News

Stennis Space Center test team overcomes Green Run Challenges

News

Council sets contracts for debris removal

News

Today is Sept. 17, 2021

News

Jail and Bail for Friendship Park exceeds goal

News

Pearl River County Fair and Rodeo ongoing this weekend in Poplarville

News

Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health announce winners of the Vaccination Appreciation $2,500 Giveaway

News

Auditor’s Office Given High Marks in Peer Review

News

 Shin Chosen as Panelist for Public Relations Education Programs

News

AG Lynn Fitch calls on Biden administration to reverse course on vaccine mandates or face legal action

News

Picayune woman arrested for arson and possession of a controlled substance

News

Today is Sept. 16, 2021

News

MBI asking for help to locate missing Hinds County man

News

Governor’s Task Force Urges Action to Curb Teacher Shortages, Improve Workforce

News

Langeliers powers M-Braves to 6-4 win in Chattanooga

News

City of Picayune adds construction debris to list that can be put by roadside

News

Rohrbacker pleas not guilty to murder of Lt. Michael Boutte

News

Joe Quave hits the ground running as new Picayune police chief

News

Today is Sept. 15, 2021

News

Poplarville School District held school board meeting Monday Sept, 13

News

Today is Sept. 14, 2021

News

Secretary Watson Announces September as National Voter Registration Month

News

USM Fine Arts Visiting Artist Lecture Series Presents Potter Jill Foote-Hutton

News

Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Campus Center Receives Grant for New Public Programming 