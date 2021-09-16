expand
September 17, 2021

Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health announce winners of the Vaccination Appreciation $2,500 Giveaway

By Special to the Item

Published 4:54 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health are pleased to announce the winners of the Vaccination Appreciation Giveaway. This event was held as a thank you to members of our community who have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Vaccination is our most useful tool in preventing the spread of COVID-19. It protects not just ourselves, but our families and our community. Six winners were chosen at random to receive $2,500 for having received their vaccination at a Hattiesburg Clinic or Forrest Health location, including the C.E. Roy Community Center and William Carey University Student Health.

  • Winners from the community:
    1. Charles Walley
    2. David Alan Westbrook
  • Winners from Hattiesburg Clinic:
    1. Marcia Mordica
    2. Darla Welborn
  • Winners from Forrest Health:
    1. Paula McBeath
    2. Misty Rowe

 

“As we are in the throes of the fourth wave, I am even more thankful for the members our staff and community who have chosen to be vaccinated,” Bryan N. Batson, MD, chief executive officer of Hattiesburg Clinic, said. “This appreciation program was envisioned several months ago during a time when we hoped we had seen the worst of this pandemic; thankfully, those who have been vaccinated have benefitted greatly from their vaccines by having a significantly lower risk of infection, hospitalization, and death as the pandemic has escalated.”

Though this giveaway has ended and the winners above were selected, the real winners are all residents of the Pine Belt. Vaccinations are still available at Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health locations for anyone interested in further protecting our communities.

According to Steven E. Farrell, MD, chief medical officer at Forrest General Hospital, “Getting vaccinated is very important. I can’t stress that enough. The COVID-19 vaccine was designed to prevent the severity of the illness and the spread of COVID. If you are fully vaccinated it significantly reduces your chance of getting sick enough to go into the hospital; reduces the your risk of going into the ICU and being placed on a ventilator, and reduces your risk of dying.”

Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health would like to say thank you to our patients and employees for their commitment to being vaccinated against the virus. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to provide an outlet for positivity at this turbulent time. Thank you to everyone who participated in this effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For more information on being vaccinated against COVID-19, please visit www.hattiesburgclinic.com/coronavirus or talk to your primary care provider.

Blue Devils fall to Bobcats 28-21

Hornets add to successful season with win over Bulldogs, 35-16

Maroon Tide volleyball falls 0-3 to West Harrison

Letitia Green Rufus

