expand
Ad Spot

September 3, 2021

Gregory James Cancienne

By Staff Report

Published 5:06 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

CANCIENNE Gregory James Cancienne, born September 8, 1957, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 25, 2021. A native of New Orleans, LA, he had been residing in Picayune, MS for the last three years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Albert Earl Cancienne, Sr. and June Frances Hankins Cancienne, both of New Orleans, LA, as well as his older brother Albert Earl Cancienne, Jr. of Donaldsonville, LA, and stepson Alan Emmanuel Terrebonne of Aurora, Colorado.

Left to cherish his memories are his devoted wife, Gina Terrebonne Cancienne, his son Alexander Brent Cancienne and grandson Xander Cancienne, both of Ponchatoula, LA; sisters Kathleen Plaisance of Diamondhead, MS, Janet Hunter of Winchester, VA, Suzette Fleury of Jefferson, LA; brothers Gary Cancienne of Owasso, OK and Donald Cancienne of Metairie, LA. He will be forever remembered by loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.

Greg’s brilliant mind, generous heart, and passion for making people smile and laugh will never be forgotten. He was self employed in service and repair of microscopes and medical grade equipment. His extraordinary talents and abilities also allowed him to excel in numerous hobbies in vast areas of interest.

The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude for the deep compassion and excellent care provided by all staff at Slidell Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Lung Association and American Heart Association. Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home, Picayune, MS. A Celebration of Life ceremony for Gregory James Cancienne will be held at a later date to be determined

More News

Local family finds warmth at Ronald McDonald House

Poplarville officials share city’s side of complaint

Mississippi Highway Patrol announces Labor Day travel enforcement period

M-Braves, Humana hosting food drive September 6-10 at Trustmark Park

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Local family finds warmth at Ronald McDonald House

News

Poplarville officials share city’s side of complaint

News

Mississippi Highway Patrol announces Labor Day travel enforcement period

News

M-Braves, Humana hosting food drive September 6-10 at Trustmark Park

News

Silver alert issued by MBI for Kemper County woman

News

MBI asks for help to locate missing Carroll County man

News

Food Help on the Way for Louisiana Households Hit by Hurricane Ida

News

Chief Justice issues emergency order regarding COVID-19

News

Combined Jackpots Exceed Half a Billion!

News

Millsaps College Featured in The Princeton Review’s  “Best 387 Colleges” for 2022 

News

McBride given one and half years of house arrest for embezzlement

News

20th Anniversary of 9/11 Tragedy Stirs Painful Memories for Retired Army Major General Hammond

News

Judges seek public’s help in keeping courts open

News

Governor Tate Reeves appoints Parker Briden as Chief of Staff

News

Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk set for Sept. 14

Breaking News

Contract worker in power restoration injured Wednesday night

News

Mississippi Child Care Centers Define Quality & Express Negative Economic Impacts due to COVID-19, according to new report

News

Spring Hill College Provides Refuge to Students from Loyola University New Orleans in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

News

Biloxi PD receives donation from Boomtown

News

Mississippi Lottery Announces End-Date for 10 Scratch-Off Games

News

USM Graduate School Expands 4 + 1 = Done! Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s Degree Options   

News

USM unveils new dining options on Hattiesburg campus

News

MHP working fatal accident in Hancock County

News

Pearl River welcomes new River Navigators to campus