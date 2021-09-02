Governor Tate Reeves appoints Parker Briden as Chief of Staff

JACKSON, Miss. — Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced that he has selected Parker Briden as his next Chief of Staff. Briden served as a senior advisor to Governor Reeves throughout 2020 and his 2019 campaign.

“Parker has been a trusted partner throughout my time as Governor. He will be a highly-effective leader and advisor as we work to serve the people of Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

“I am honored and excited to work for the people of Mississippi and Governor Tate Reeves again. My aspiration is to bring a fraction of the ability and integrity of my predecessors and colleagues to the job. The top responsibility is to be an honest broker for the Governor and every partner throughout state government, the legislature, and private enterprise as we work together to serve this great state,” said Parker Briden

As Deputy Chief of Staff for External Affairs, Briden managed the Governor’s response to the initial surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, several large-scale weather events, and other historic crises. He has also previously served as a leader on high-profile statewide political campaigns in Mississippi, Ohio, Nevada, and Missouri—and as the Communications Director for the Office of the Governor in Missouri. Briden is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia, and resides in Hinds County.