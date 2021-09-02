expand
Ad Spot

September 2, 2021

Governor Tate Reeves appoints Parker Briden as Chief of Staff

By Special to the Item

Published 2:29 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. —  Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced that he has selected Parker Briden as his next Chief of Staff. Briden served as a senior advisor to Governor Reeves throughout 2020 and his 2019 campaign.

“Parker has been a trusted partner throughout my time as Governor. He will be a highly-effective leader and advisor as we work to serve the people of Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

“I am honored and excited to work for the people of Mississippi and Governor Tate Reeves again. My aspiration is to bring a fraction of the ability and integrity of my predecessors and colleagues to the job. The top responsibility is to be an honest broker for the Governor and every partner throughout state government, the legislature, and private enterprise as we work together to serve this great state,” said Parker Briden

As Deputy Chief of Staff for External Affairs, Briden managed the Governor’s response to the initial surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, several large-scale weather events, and other historic crises. He has also previously served as a leader on high-profile statewide political campaigns in Mississippi, Ohio, Nevada, and Missouri—and as the Communications Director for the Office of the Governor in Missouri. Briden is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia, and resides in Hinds County.

More News

Judges seek public’s help in keeping courts open

Another good day, but still a lot of pedaling to go!

Governor Tate Reeves appoints Parker Briden as Chief of Staff

Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk set for Sept. 14

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Judges seek public’s help in keeping courts open

News

Governor Tate Reeves appoints Parker Briden as Chief of Staff

News

Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk set for Sept. 14

Breaking News

Contract worker in power restoration injured Wednesday night

News

Mississippi Child Care Centers Define Quality & Express Negative Economic Impacts due to COVID-19, according to new report

News

Spring Hill College Provides Refuge to Students from Loyola University New Orleans in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

News

Biloxi PD receives donation from Boomtown

News

Mississippi Lottery Announces End-Date for 10 Scratch-Off Games

News

USM Graduate School Expands 4 + 1 = Done! Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s Degree Options   

News

USM unveils new dining options on Hattiesburg campus

News

MHP working fatal accident in Hancock County

News

Pearl River welcomes new River Navigators to campus

News

Wiggins resident informs Board of Aldermen in Poplarville she was turned away from city after Hurricane Ida

News

Circuit Judge Michael Eubanks died Aug. 21

News

MHP provides update on collapse of Highway 26 in George County

News

School closure updates 9-1-21

News

A 150-year-old tree damages home during Hurricane Ida

News

Peanut yield, prices look strong for 2021

News

School closures continue for some campuses, PRCC, Poplarville to reopen Wednesday

News

School closures update 9-1-21

News

Man dies in single vehicle collision involving ejection in Biloxi

News

Kelle Falterman graduates from University of the Cumberlands

News

WQA offers drinking water resources during floods

News

Highway 26 in George County closed due to road collapse