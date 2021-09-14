Glenn Sullivan

Glenn “Matt” Sullivan of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the age of 65.

Glenn was a longtime resident of Carriere. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Cindy Sullivan; sons, Wayne Sullivan and Elliott Sullivan; daughters, Shannon Deroche, Tisha Sullivan, and Jessica Meyers; sister, Clarice Fried; and fifteen grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn E. Sullivan and Daisy W. Sullivan.

A Celebration of Life will be held by family at a date to be announced.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.