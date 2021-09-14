expand
September 15, 2021

Glenda Davis

By Staff Reports

Published 4:11 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Funeral Services for Glenda Barbara Davis, age 81, of Crane Creek Community, MS, who passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, surrounded by her family at home, will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Crane Creek Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Crane Creek Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Crane Creek Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Harry Davis will officiate the service.

A native of Hancock County, MS, she was a retired Teacher Assistant at Hancock North Central School and a very active member of Crane Creek Baptist Church. Glenda enjoyed sewing, crocheting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosamond “Rosie” Shaw and Virgil Ladner Shaw; and her sister, Shirley Polk.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, James L. Davis; her children, James “Jamie” L (Stephanie) Davis Jr and Tammy (Stacy) Smith; her granddaughters, Trisha (Tre) Hamilton, Summer (Derek) Martin, and Karly Smith; her great grandchildren, Lucas Hamilton, Adelyn Hamilton, Maverick Hamilton, and River Martin; her brother, R. B.  Shaw; her sister in law, Gloria (Gerald) Shaw; and her nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

