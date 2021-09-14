expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2021

Donald Thomas Ware

By Staff Report

Published 4:02 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

The Lord is my shepherd …Psalm 23:1

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466, with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Bishop Nathan Williams, Sr. will be officiating. Due to COVID-19 mask and social distancing will be observed.

Donald Thomas Ware, a resident of Picayune, MS and a native of New Orleans, LA passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Highland Community Hospital at the age of 59. Donald served his county in the United State Army.

Donald was born to the late Arthur R. and Edna Ware on September 27, 1961, in New Orleans, LA. He is the beloved father of Tamika H. Williams, Donald and Angie Perry, Grandfather of 10. He is the brother of Arthur (Janice) Ware, Kenneth (Mary) Ware, Jack R. Ware, Sherry (Joseph, Sr.) Harvey, Adrian (George) Jackson and Jocelyn (Milton) Harris; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery, 2500 Palestine Road, Picayune, MS 39466.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home

More News

City of Picayune adds construction debris to list that can be put by roadside

Rohrbacker pleas not guilty to murder of Lt. Michael Boutte

Joe Quave hits the ground running as new Picayune police chief

Today is Sept. 15, 2021

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

City of Picayune adds construction debris to list that can be put by roadside

News

Rohrbacker pleas not guilty to murder of Lt. Michael Boutte

News

Joe Quave hits the ground running as new Picayune police chief

News

Today is Sept. 15, 2021

News

Poplarville School District held school board meeting Monday Sept, 13

News

Today is Sept. 14, 2021

News

Secretary Watson Announces September as National Voter Registration Month

News

USM Fine Arts Visiting Artist Lecture Series Presents Potter Jill Foote-Hutton

News

Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Campus Center Receives Grant for New Public Programming 

News

Nikole Hart Named to SNHU Dean’s List

News

Today is Sept. 13, 2021

News

Impaired Driver Kills Utility Worker in St. Tammany Parish

News

Governor Tate Reeves Extends Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an Additional 30 Days

News

MBI seeking assistance in locating missing Marion County teen

News

Nine Individuals to Receive Professional of the Year Award at National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition

News

Convicted Felon Sentenced To Five Years In Federal Prison For Possessing Five Firearms

News

Interface Rehab to Pay $2 Million to Resolve Allegations It Caused Medicare Submissions for Unnecessary or Unreasonable Services

News

Three Orlando Men Sentenced For Robbery Of Cellphone Store

News

Defendants plead guilty in cocaine-distribution scheme revealed after I-95 traffic stop

News

Lauderdale Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

News

Biloxi PD finds remains of missing man

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

News

PRC SPCA raising funds to win grant

News

Timely action can reduce severity of COVID-19