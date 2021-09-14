expand
September 15, 2021

David Eugene Perkins

By Staff Reports

Published 4:08 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

I have fought the good fight….2 Timothy 4:7

Funeral service will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Christian Embassy Ministry, 600 Salem Road, Picayune, MS 39466 with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Dr. Johnnie Ball will officiate at the service.

David Eugene Perkins was born to Willie Mae Perkins on January 16, 1981, at Crosby Memorial Hospital. He was raised by his aunt/mother, Sylvia Goodman and had a cherished relationship with his cousin/sister, Keyona Toney.

He accepted Christ at an early age. David graduated from Picayune Memorial High school, Class of !999. After graduation David worked various job across many states and eventually landed his job at Heritage Plastics where he worked until his passing. David was a huge supporter of local small businesses, loved his community and Seattle Seahawks dearly. He always had a kind petty word for anybody he meets.

On Friday, September 10, 2021, God sent his loving angels to give David his rest and peace at the age of 40.

David is proceeded in death by his grandparents, Lorene and Bobby Loftin; his mother, Willie Mae Perkins; his aunt, Marie Williams; his niece, Candecha Carter.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his fiancé, Tiffaney Massey and her daughter, Schylar Massey; his siblings, two sisters, Marsha (Melvin) Rankin of Kermit, TX and Theresa (Ronald) Ray of Picayune, MS; two brothers, Damon Perkins and Chris Perkins both of Picayune, MS; his aunt/mother, Sylvia (Fred) Goodman, other aunts, Georgia Taylor and Rose (Henry) Wright; one uncle, George (Peggy) Perkins; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home

