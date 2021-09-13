Blue Devils work to bounce back from loss against Live Oak

Pearl River Central Blue Devils will host (2-0) Sumrall Bobcats this Friday.

Sumrall is a very well coached and disciplined team. PRC’s Coach Jacob Owens says he wants his players, “to continue playing with the same type of resilience and heart and guts that we’ve played with in the first week.”

Close games come down to small mistakes, so the Blue Devils’ focus this week is to cut down on those small mistakes and make sure they improve as a group.

Owens wants to build the expectation within his players and the community that the Blue Devils will win each game this season.

“Our team and community as a whole kind of waits for something to go wrong, and that’s a hard thing to overcome, but if we’re ever going to be a championship program, we got to overcome that,” said Owens.

Owens expects his defense to have a big night against Sumrall. The Blue Devils will play for the first win of the season on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. against the 2-0 Sumrall Bearcats.