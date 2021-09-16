expand
September 17, 2021

Birth announcements released from Highland Community Hospital, Sept. 2021

By Staff Report

Published 4:46 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

Katherine Cooper and William Stevens Jr. of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter, Addison Marie Stevens, born Aug. 30, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Michelle Mullins Trahan and Jonathan Kyle Trahan of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter, Remi Belle Trahan, born Aug. 7, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Shayanya Irwin of Picayune announces the birth of her son, Breyson A Irwin, born Aug. 19, 2021 at Highland Communit’y Hospital.

Areli Lizbeth Barajas and Omar Gutierrez of Picayune, announce the birth of their son, Omar Alejandro Gutierrez-Barajas Jr., born Aug. 23, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Haifa Taha and Khaled Abdo Almaisari of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter, Raghad Khaled Almaisari, born Aug. 29, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital. 

Kandice Jeanette Howard of Picayune announces the birth of her daughter, Angel May Howard, born Sept. 5, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Shelbi Guidry and Robert Henry Gonzales of Carriere announce the birth of their son, Giovanni Kole Gonzales born Sept 7, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Victoria Lyn Light and Herman Norval Bazor of Poplarville announce the birth of their son, Bodie Wayne Bazor, born Aug. 28, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Carolina Elena Henricks and Chase Allen Bennett of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter, Cienna Elena Bennett, born Aug. 19, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Hannah Rain Cliff and Joseph August Stile of Picayune announce the birth of their son, Joseph August Stile Jr., born Aug. 6, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Hannah Renee Cooper and Kelton Keonta Magee of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter, Malaysia Amor Magee, born Aug. 17, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Shannon Alisha and Richard Lee Wormser Jr. of Picayune announce the birth of their son, Richard Lee Wormser III, born Aug. 26, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

