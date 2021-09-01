expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2021

Biloxi PD receives donation from Boomtown

By Special to the Item

Published 6:12 pm Wednesday, September 1, 2021

On 26 Aug 21, Biloxi Police Chief John Miller, and Assistant Chief Chris Deback, received a donation of $2033.27 from the Boomtown Casino on behalf of the National Child Safety Council.

J.D Hill, Boomtown Casino VP of Marketing explained “During the month of July patrons at Boomtown Casino were encouraged to donate to the program via TiTo (Ticket-in Ticket-out) boxes placed near the casino redemption units. TiTo boxes are where patrons can place tickets with small amounts of change remaining on them so the monies can be used for donations like this one.” “We would like to thank our partners at Boomtown Casino for helping us raise money for this essential program.” said Deback. He went on to say, “I really want to thank the members of our local community and all of the out of town visitors who participated in the TiTo program.”

The funds will be used to purchase informational coloring books, multi-lingual flyers concerning the dangers of drugs, safety handouts and other “trinket” type items for Biloxi Police Department’s youth outreach programs.

More News

Contract worker in power restoration injured Wednesday night

Mississippi Child Care Centers Define Quality & Express Negative Economic Impacts due to COVID-19, according to new report

Spring Hill College Provides Refuge to Students from Loyola University New Orleans in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

Biloxi PD receives donation from Boomtown

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Breaking News

Contract worker in power restoration injured Wednesday night

News

Mississippi Child Care Centers Define Quality & Express Negative Economic Impacts due to COVID-19, according to new report

News

Spring Hill College Provides Refuge to Students from Loyola University New Orleans in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

News

Biloxi PD receives donation from Boomtown

News

Mississippi Lottery Announces End-Date for 10 Scratch-Off Games

News

USM Graduate School Expands 4 + 1 = Done! Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s Degree Options   

News

USM unveils new dining options on Hattiesburg campus

News

MHP working fatal accident in Hancock County

News

Pearl River welcomes new River Navigators to campus

News

Wiggins resident informs Board of Aldermen in Poplarville she was turned away from city after Hurricane Ida

News

Circuit Judge Michael Eubanks died Aug. 21

News

MHP provides update on collapse of Highway 26 in George County

News

School closure updates 9-1-21

News

A 150-year-old tree damages home during Hurricane Ida

News

Peanut yield, prices look strong for 2021

News

School closures continue for some campuses, PRCC, Poplarville to reopen Wednesday

News

School closures update 9-1-21

News

Man dies in single vehicle collision involving ejection in Biloxi

News

Kelle Falterman graduates from University of the Cumberlands

News

WQA offers drinking water resources during floods

News

Highway 26 in George County closed due to road collapse

News

Today is Aug. 31, 2021

Breaking News

School closures update

News

Biloxi, Mobile, Pensacola VA Clinics Closed Monday, Aug. 30