September 15, 2021

Arrests collected on Sept. 9, 2021

By Special to the Item

Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Glenn Helmstetter, 41, 24 Henrietta Lane, Poplarville; arrested by MHP on Aug. 27, for DUI, no proof of insurance and expired tag.

Jason Mandell House, 36, 137 Bass Rd., Carriere; arrested by MDOC on Aug. 27, for probation violation.

Michelle Theresa St. Pierre, 48, 23 Broadridge Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 27, for DUI.

Connor James Taylor, 20, 87 Holliman Cemetery, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 27, for 11 counts of contempt of court.

Willie Cordero Jefferson, 34, 44 Steephollow Rd., McNeill; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 28, for two counts of carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and two counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Robert J. Williams III, 70, 131 Frierson Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 28, for DUI refused test.

Rachel Elizabeth Zeigler, 48, 2515 Hickman Ave.; arrested on Aug. 28, for DUI second.

Magan Breana Frierson, 25, 123 Jimmy Reyer Rd., Poplarville; arrested on Aug. 29, for controlled substance violation, and contempt of court.

Jason Douglas Pena, 43, 16 Roger Penton, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 29, for contempt of court.

Eric Andrew Slaydon, 33, 47 Bill Bush Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 29, for two counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Rachel Judith Budinger, 36, 68 Fred Strain Rd.; arrested on Sept. 1, for contempt of court and shoplifting.

Stanley Lacisno, 21, 127 Pacific Circle, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 1, for petit larceny and receiving stolen property.

Bradley Lauga, 34, 1010 Palestine Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 1, for DUI other.

Tina T. Meierine, 59, 117 Robert Dr., St. Bernard, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 1, for controlled substance violation.

Cheryl Welch Reine, 56, 560 Deerfield Rd., Terrytown, La.; arrested by Poplarville PD on Sept. 1, for DUI other and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Thomas David Smith, 42, 104 Ben Sones Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 1, for conspiracy and grand larceny.

David A. Esponge, 52, 102 Arretta St., Bonifay, Fla.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 2, for bad checks.

Melanie Clarissa Holifield, 29, 66 Lakeview Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 2, for contempt of court.

Jason Edward Horsman, 40, 121 Salem Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 2, for leaving the scene of an accident and possession of paraphernalia.

Daniel Terrell Magee, 42, 1306 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 2, for foreign fugitive warrant and probation violation.

Patrick Earl Russell, 29, 12 Causey Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 2, for domestic violence.

Maurice Bernard Sanders, 27, 1551 Rex Dr., Mobile, Ala.; arrested Sept. 2, for possession of a stolen firearm.

Jerry Louis Speed, 29, 3601 Bender Blvd., New Orleans; arrested on Sept. 2, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Carrie Ann Cheramie, 43, 166 Ulman Stockstill; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 3, for receiving stolen property.

Jonathan Theo Culpepper, 29, 1 Varnado Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 3, for taking away of a motor vehicle.

Ronnie Christian Fleming, 29, 293 Sones Chapel Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 3, for probation violation.

William Darell Holland, 53, 1 Oasis Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 3, for grand larceny.

Wayne Thomas Wadel, 35, 6098 Kiowa St., Kiln; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 3, for five counts of contempt of court.

Bruce Leon Emery, 33, 318 Clark St.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 4, for contempt of court.

Edward Ramsey, 61, 103 Audelton Place; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 4, for DUI.

Tyler Wayne Avery, 21, 19 Boley Creek Kennel Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 5, for DUI.

Darryl Keith Anthony, 30, 106 Country Club Dr., Slidell; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 6, for controlled substance violation.

Gwendolyn Budinger, 31, 68 Fred Strain Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 6, for disorderly conduct.

Christopher Jones, 36, 1023 Clover Circle; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 6, for three counts of contempt of court.

Aaron Brady Lossett, 26, 14 Forrest Lane, Carriere; arrested on Sept. 6, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Antoine Terrance McDonald, 40, 702 S. Curran Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 6, for contempt of court.

Rachel Cothran Barnes, 33, 70137 11th St., Covington; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 7, for embezzlement.

Gene Joseph Callais, 48, 171 Ozona Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 7, for controlled substance violation.

Jennifer Lauren Crapps, 39, 14 Reid Lane, Carriere; arrested on Sept. 7, for disorderly conduct.

Christopher Lee Gardner, 29, 1044 Stanford Lake Rd., Poplarville; arrested on Sept. 7, for contempt of court.

Timmoneisha Sate Smith, 27, 883 Rock Ranch Rd., Carriere; arrested on Sept. 7, for DUI.

Lydia Ann Alexius, 32, 532 Slade Woodward Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 8, for careless driving and no seatbelt.

John Beech, 56, 57 S. Apple South; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 8, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Andra Joseph Dawson, 55, 1400 Palestine Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 8, for possession of paraphernalia.

Nicole Ann Evans, 41, 711 N. Beech St.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 8, for possession of a controlled substance.

Theresa Marie Zar, 23, 138 South St., Slidell; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 8, for contempt of court.

