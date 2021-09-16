Arrests collected on Sept. 16, 2021

Deria Omondo Brown, 29, 110 Bay St.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 9, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Rickey Everette Dean, 32, 112 Earnest Lane, Gheens, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 9, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Michael Deshawn Hathorne, 32, 1007 Rosa St.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 9, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Sophia Rose Henderson, 19, 36386 Hermina St., Slidell; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 9, for malicious mischief.

Kevin Dewayne Jenkins, 46, 1223 Kingsway Dr., Apt. F24; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 9, for possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

Quincy Dubois Jones, 37, 1207 Katie Beck Dees St.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 9, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

James Darren Lee, 23, 970 Shirley Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 9, for simple assault.

Kevin Michael Prats, 33, 8841 Highway 105, Krotz Springs, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 9, for petit larceny, controlled substance violations, trespassing, public drunk/profanity and carrying a deadly weapon on school property.

Andrew Porter Willis, 41, 2301 Trotter St.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 9, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Colby Quinterrius Bryant, 27, 702 Laird St.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 10, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

April Cook, 42, 1402 Wire Row West, Perskinston; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 10, for possession of a controlled substance.

Brittany Michele Goode, 32, 516 Anchor Lake Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 10, for possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting.

Olivia Marie Morel, 30, 17 Werner Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 10, for possession of a controlled substance.

Jacob Lain Morris, 23, 61186 Slidell Ave., Slidell; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 10, for possession of a controlled substance.

Dustin Lance Phillips, 38, 47 Oak Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 10, for carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Donald Barry Pope, 55, 2011 Highway 11 N.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 10, for commercial burglary, trespassing and malicious mischief.

Jude Sheldon Rhodes, 20, 36386 Hermina St., Slidell; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 10, for malicious mischief.

Deborah A. Rushing, 25, 1007 Rosa St.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 10, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Troy David Loup, 55, 1710 Claire Ave., Gretna, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 11, for DUI.

Sheryl Lynette Alligood, 38, 25121 Leetown Rd.; arrested on Sept. 11, for probation violation.

Justin Franklin Raines, 37, 112 Broadridge Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 11, for DUI third.

Jamie Renee Snyder, 43, 407 Rayburn Rd., Carriere; arrested on Sept. 11, for domestic violence.

Todd Austin Toney, 24, 407 Rayburn Rd., Carriere; arrested on Sept. 11, for domestic violence.

Christopher Ross Aaron, 29, 132 Browning Circle; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 12, for two counts of contempt of court.

Ashley Daneille Bignault, 45, 130 Canal St., Suite 401, Pooler Ga.; arrested on Sept. 12, for two counts of controlled substance violations while in possession of a firearm.

Joseph Scott Hartfield, 33, 141 Jimmy Reyer Rd., Poplarville; arrested on Sept. 12, for taking away of a motor vehicle and possession of a schedule III or IV controlled substance.

Wilmer Jose Pavon-Hercules, 40, 105 Magnolia Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 12, for disorderly conduct, simple assault, resisting arrest by fleeing in motor vehicle, careless driving, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance and DUI.

Patrick James Ramirez, 18, 111 Gateraiar St., Baton Rouge; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 12, for receiving stolen property.

Marlin Edwin Ray, 37, 74 Entrekin Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 12, for telephone harassment.

Thomas Legare Reeves, 35, 715 Britle Bank Rd., Walterboro, SC; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 12, for controlled substance violation.

Slade Hiran Smith, 26, 1528 Dupont Harts Chapel Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 12, for reckless driving, improper turn, two counts of running a stop sign, improper lane use, switched tag, fleeing law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance and three counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Mitchell Ray Daigle, 50, 7 Green Meadow Place; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 13, for grand larceny.

Jaqualin Barshaun Dunn, 28, 2239 Motel Lane, Jackson, La.; arrested on Sept. 13, for trespassing.

Jeremy Scott Grubbs, 43, 1036 Sandhill Rd., Wesson, Miss.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 13, for commercial burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of paraphernalia.

Ada Jeanette Harris, 33, no address given; arrested by MDOC on Sept. 13, for probation violation.

Van Peyton Kendrick, 45, 746 Archie Smith Rd., Hattiesburg; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 13, for possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Paul King, 43, 1108 Westwood Dr., Marrero, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 13, for commercial burglary.

Ronald David Macarty, 36, 822 Pinetree St., Slidell; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 13, for shoplifting.

Jordan David Thomas, 30, 257 Ozona Rd., Carriere; arrested on Sept. 13, for possession of a controlled substance.

William Phillip Turner, 54, 1201 S. Mcgeehee St., Lot 7, Poplarville; arrested Sept. 13, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Jeremy Keith Anderson, 37, 52 Haven Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 14, for contempt of court.

Brian Keith Baughman, 40, 33 Ulman Stockstill Rd.; arrested by MDOC on Sept. 14, for probation violation.

Rachel Ann Dembinski, 42, 117 Clark St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 14, for arson and possession of a controlled substance.

Zackery Kegan Forbes, 34, 844 Old Wiggins Highway, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 14, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Shianne Michelle Menefee, 28, 921 Old Highway 11, Unit B; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 14, for contempt of court.

Justin Colby Morris, 26, 1015 S. Saint Charles St., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on Sept. 14, for domestic violence.

Taylor Marie Polkey, 19, 13575 Old Spanish Trail, Boutte, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 14, for disorderly conduct.

Sandra Kay Craddock, 26, 27 Cecil Smith Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 15, for receiving stolen property.

Shannon Eric Mitchell, 43, 27 Cecil Smith Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 15, for receiving stolen property, domestic violence and controlled substance violations.

Taylor Lynne Smith, 27, 3732 Barbara Drive, Metarie, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 15, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.