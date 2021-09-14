“Let not your hearts be troubled; believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And when I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also.” John 14:1-3

Arby Jean McKenzie, 87, made her transition to her eternal home with the Lord, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital in Picayune, MS. She was born on April 3, 1034 in Hattiesburg, MS.

She retired from Stennis Space Center in 1996 with 22 years of service as a cook. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and Sunday School Class #4.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories; two daughters, Darrelyn Thompson of Picayune, MS and Sylvia (Joe) Cavett of Slidell, LA; one son, Johnny Ray Pittman of Bay St. Louis, MS; one god-daughter, Lanett Hawthorne of Picayune, MS; eleven grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; one uncle, Eddie McGrew of Chicago, IL; three aunts, Maybell Cowart of Las Vegas, NV, Vennie McGrew of Chicago, IL and Barbara McGrew of Picayune, MS; host of relatives and friends.

She preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Walter Smith and August Goodwin, grandparents, Edward and Rose McGrew, two brothers, Robert Smith and Walter Smith, Jr., and one daughter, Patricia Ann Pittman. Graveside services will be held @ 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the New Palestine Cemetery, 2500 Palestine Road, Picayune, MS. Walkthrough Visitation, Friday, September, 17, 2021, 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 501 Weems Street, Picayune, MS. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed during the services. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home