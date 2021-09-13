Alexander, Tarnok Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS – The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau are excited to announce that infielder CJ Alexander and starting pitcher Freddy Tarnok have been named Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week.

Alexander, 24, hit .538 (7-for-13) in four games last week with three doubles, a triple, two RBI, three runs, and a stolen base. Over Alexander’s last 19 games, the Cape Coral, FL native is batting .356 (21-for-59), with seven doubles, three triples, two home runs, eight RBI, 11 runs, seven stolen bases, and a 1.065 OPS.

The Atlanta Braves selected Alexander in the 20th round of the 2018 draft out of the State College of Florida.

Tarnok, 21, tossed 6.1 innings of one-hit baseball on Friday night, in the M-Braves’ 7-0 clinching win over Montgomery on Friday night. The right-hander struck out eight and walked one in the win. In eight starts for the M-Braves, the Brandon, FL native is 3-2 with a 2.41 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 13 walks in 41.0 innings.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Tarnok in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Riverview High School in Brandon, FL. He is the No. 12 prospect in the Atlanta Braves organization according to MLB Pipeline.

The playoff-bound Braves (65-42) return to action on Tuesday night, following Monday’s off day, to begin a six-game series at Chattanooga to close out the regular season. The first pitch on Tuesday night is at 6:15 pm CT, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com , and MiLB.TV.

The M-Braves clinched the regular-season title Friday and home-field advantage for games three, four (if necessary), and five (if necessary), September 24-26 at Trustmark Park. Games one and two of the Championship Series will be played at the second seed’s ballpark.