September 1, 2021

WQA offers drinking water resources during floods

By Special to the Item

Published 10:58 am Tuesday, August 31, 2021

LISLE, Ill. – Flood resources, including a video called “Five Things to Know About Water After a Flood,” are available from the Water Quality Association to help ensure a safer water supply during severe flooding in the Southeastern United States this week after Hurricane Ida hit coastal Louisiana Sunday.

 

Ida weakened to a tropical storm Monday but continues to pose a danger for Southeastern states, with life-threatening floods and power losses throughout Louisiana and Mississippi already.

 

“Extensive flooding is always a concern, especially for residents on private well supplies,” said Eric Yeggy, WQA Technical Affairs Director. “Homeowners who get their water from municipal water systems should be alert for any instructions issued by their local officials.”

 

In the flood video, Yeggy offers five quick tips on ensuring quality drinking water during flooding or when power outages affect filtration systems. It is one of several consumer information pieces available on WQA’s flood resources page.

 

Well owners affected by the storm are encouraged to test their systems and seek appropriate remedies as soon as possible. During and after flooding, water can become contaminated with microorganisms such as bacteria, sewage, heating oil, agricultural or industrial waste, chemicals and other substances that can cause serious illness.

 

Residents on public water supplies should be alert for local boil water orders. Flooding can cause disruptions with a municipal water source, prompting officials to issue boil water orders in many communities. A WQA guide to boil water order notices can be found here.

 

The safety of a home’s water supply, whether private or municipal, may be affected by power outages. If there are any concerns about the quality of one’s water, WQA recommends residents use bottled water for drinking and cooking until they know their tap water is safe.

