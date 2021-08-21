expand
August 22, 2021

William Carey University unveils 2021-22 theme

By Special to the Item

Published 1:07 pm Saturday, August 21, 2021

Each year, William Carey University chooses an annual theme verse which focuses the university on a biblical concept. The theme for 2021-22 is “Be Still and Know,” from Psalm 46:10: “Be still and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.” (KJV)

WCU President Dr. Tommy King said it’s a time for reflection.

“The world has been a chaotic place over the past year, and the year that lies ahead will bring more challenges. Many feel the need for reflection and introspection. Our theme lends itself to the diverse needs of students, faculty, staff and administrators,” King said.

“Socrates expressed the need for self-understanding when he said, ‘man, know thyself.’ We are God’s creation and the search for self cannot be separated from the search for God. In an academic setting, students focus on understanding of a vast array of material. Quiet reflection leads to the realization that there is a connection between today’s preparation and tomorrow’s success.”

