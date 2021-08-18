expand
August 19, 2021

Walter Reed Smith III

By Staff Report

Published 9:22 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Walter Reed Smith III

August 16, 2021

Funeral Services for Walter Reed Smith III, age 86, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, will be held Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Elder Jesse Johnson will officiate the service.

A native of New Orleans, LA, he relocated to Picayune over 60 years ago. He was a retired Truck Driver and a member of the Baptist Faith. Walter enjoyed spending time with his family, whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter R. Smith Jr. and Beulah Montet Smith; daughter, Cynthia Dianne Carter; sister, Mary Ruiz; brother, Donald Smith.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of over 66 devoted years, Maxine Spiers Smith; daughters, Cheryl Lynn Seal and Connie (Jewell) Caves; son, Kenneth Smith; grandchildren, David (Christy) Smith, Steven (Julie) Seal, Michael Reed (Katrina) Evert, Caleb Evert, Jared (Lauren) Smith, Christopher Carter, Breanna Carter, Jacob (Ashley) Carter, Liliana Caves, and Kayla Smith; great grandchildren, Ashlyn, Hayden, Corbin, Makaela, Madalynn, Morgan, Braylon, Jax, Arleigh, and Maizey; sister, Delores Westcott.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

'One Button Studio' Provides Another Instructional Tool for USM Faculty

Emergency patient crush logjams health system

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announces sentencing in $4-Million Medicaid Fraud case

Pearl River's Meet the Wildcats set for August 26

