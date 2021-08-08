expand
August 8, 2021

USM Nursing Program Receives Funding for Oath Ceremony

By Special to the Item

Published 11:49 am Sunday, August 8, 2021

Delivering compassionate care to their prospective patients is a hallmark emphasized from day one for all nursing students at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM).

That ongoing commitment to patient care has helped USM – and its College of Nursing and Health Professions in particular – receive a special funding award from the Arnold P. Gold Foundation and the American Association of Colleges and Nursing. USM is one of only 50 schools nationwide to earn the funding, designated for support of white coat/oath ceremonies.

Nursing officials at USM plan to use the $1,000 award toward the inaugural Commitment to Compassionate Care Ceremony, set for Aug. 30 at Asbury Hall on the Hattiesburg campus. The event recognizes second-semester students as they enter clinical settings for the first time. Commemorative gold pins also will be awarded to the students.

“This ceremony signifies that the School of Professional Nursing Practice, the College and University are committed to ensuring that our students and faculty provide compassionate care to every patient we encounter,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tinnon, Director of the School of Professional Nursing Practice. “It sets us apart from other schools in that we are saying to our students prior to their first clinical day that how you treat your patient is important.”

Tinnon stresses that students are expected to treat every patient with the dignity and respect they deserve.

“We want to set the tone from the very beginning of clinical that the nurse-patient relationship is significant to the overall physical and mental health of our patients,” said Tinnon.

A total of 101 nursing students graduated in May and 339 are currently enrolled in the Baccalaureate program at USM.

To learn more about the College of Nursing and Health Professions, call 601.266.5445 or visit: https://www.usm.edu/nursing-health-professions/index.php

