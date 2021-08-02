Today is August 2, 2021

NATIONAL ICE CREAM SANDWICH DAY

On August 2nd, National Ice Cream Sandwich Day encourages us to cool off with one of our favorite frozen treats. Whether it’s vanilla, strawberry or Neopolitan between two chocolate wafers, the dessert sure will hit the spot on a hot summer day.

The original ice cream sandwich sold for a penny in 1900 from a pushcart in the Bowery neighborhood of New York. Newspapers never identified the name of the vendor in articles that appeared across the country. However, the ice cream sandwiched between milk biscuits became a hit. Soon, pushcarts popped up around the city and country during the summer months selling the portable treats. Early pictures show beachgoers at Atlantic City getting their ice cream sandwichs for 1¢ each.

Once ice cream sandwiches became popular, recipes for home cooks filled the papers. The sandwich layers included everything from angel food and sponge cake to shortbread cookies. Restaurants offered the ice cream sandwich as a decadent dessert for travelers. By 1940, grocers sold sandwiches made with crispy wafers.

One account claims the modern ice cream sandwich with the chocolate wafer was invented in 1945 by Jerry Newberg. The ice cream maker sold his creation at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, PA. At the time, the storied location was home to the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.

If the chocolate brownie wafer doesn’t appeal to you, don’t hesitate to mix it up. All variety of cookies make excellent sandwich parts. Change up the ice cream, too. Around the world, ice cream sandwiches go by a variety of names including the Monaco Bar, Giant Sandwich, Maxibon, Cream Between, Vanilla Slice, and many more.

Ingredients

Vanilla ice cream 2 cups (454g) whole milk

1/3 cup (67g) granulated sugar

2 tablespoons (43g) golden syrup or light agave nectar*

2 tablespoons (14g) tapioca starch*

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt*

1 cup (227g) heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons (43g) rum (vanilla rum is tasty), brandy, or vodka, optional Chocolate cookie bars 1 1/4 cups (149g) King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour

1/2 cup (43g) Dutch-process cocoa or Triple Cocoa Blend

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt or 3/8 teaspoon table salt

6 tablespoons (85g) unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup (99g) granulated sugar

1/4 cup (53g) light brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2/3 cup (152g) whole milk

Instructions