Today is August 18, 2021

There are some who believe the suffrage movement began on July 4, 1776—even though traction was tepid until the mid-1800s.

But, by August 18, 1920, headway had been hearty for some time; now, only one state was needed to catapult the 19th amendment into ratification.

Meanwhile, as the Tennessee House of Representatives voted on the legislation that seemed likely to tango into a tie, 24-year-old Harry Burn–a stalwart naysayer—wobbled; a last-minute letter from his mother urged him to do the “right” thing.

Eight days later, Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby proclaimed the amendment’s adoption, and the women of America—finally–got the vote.

The Grateful American Book Prize recommends Votes for Women!: American Suffragists and the Battle for the Ballot by Winifred Conkling.

NATIONAL FAJITA DAY

On August 18th, National Fajita Day recognizes the sizzling deliciousness of the savory Tex-Mex flavor found in fajitas.

In the early 1930s, Mexican vaqueros in Southwest Texas developed what we’ve grown to love all over the United States. Using throwaway cuts of beef, they developed the fajita. However, it wasn’t long before they became a staple in the region. These cowboys cooked the steak over an open fire or grill. Once cooked, they served it with flour or corn tortillas. In later years, fresh Pico de gallo, guacamole, and southwestern spices elevated the fajita. Soon the convenient meal for hardworking cowboys made an introduction to new audiences. The fajita became a destination food in the culinary world.

As their popularity grew, fajitas added a colorful flair to Tex-Mex menus. Sizzling platters full of bright peppers, onions, and a mouthwatering aroma delighted patrons. Menu choices beyond tender steak also broadened the fajita spectrum. Sweet shrimp, lean chicken, or pork with freshly made tortillas arrived at tables with fanfare. By the 1980s, most Mexican restaurants in the United States served fajitas. In the modern culinary kitchen, lime, cilantro and a plethora of vegetables find their way into a fajita, too. Add to that the perfect seasonings and mouths really begin to water!

Another flavor boost comes from grilling with mesquite. It adds a smoky flavor and bacon adds crunch. Of course, who could forget the cheese? With their festive presentations, fajitas continue to be enjoyed today. The fajita has come a long way from skirt steak trimmings!

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalFajitaDay

While you’re celebrating the day, invite a friend to join you for these flavorful entrees! Whether you prefer shrimp, steak or chicken, there’s a fajita for you. Pick your favorite from all the amazing flavors, and don’t forget to use #NationalFajitaDay to share on social media.

NATIONAL FAJITA DAY HISTORY

In 2016, On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina founded National Fajita Day to celebrate the sizzling Tex-Mex flavor of the fajita!

The Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed the celebration in July of 2016 to be observed on August 18th annually.

How to Make The Best Fajitas

PREP 30mins

COOK 35mins

TOTAL 1hr 5mins

Fajitas cook quickly so taking a bit of time to season steak, chicken or shrimp with our simple fajita seasoning is a good idea. Use our recipe as a guide; you can make all three proteins or make one. Use 2 1/2 pounds of protein for six people. Even though it is only the two of us, we still make the whole batch. The leftovers are fabulous.

Serves 6 when served with sides

YOU WILL NEED FOR THE FAJITAS2 tablespoons olive oil, divided Salt and fajita seasoning, recipe below 1 pound flank or strip steak 1 pound chicken breast (2 medium) 1/2 pound shrimp, deveined with tails left on 1 pound bell peppers or poblano peppers, sliced (3 medium) 1 large onion, sliced into half moons 1 tablespoon minced garlic, about 3 cloves 3 tablespoons tequila, light beer or chicken stock 2 limes FAJITA SEASONING1 1/2 teaspoons ancho chili powder 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon dried oregano 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika WHAT TO SERVE WITH FAJITASWarm tortillas, try homemade flour tortillas Beans and rice Avocado or homemade guacamole Sour cream Fresh tomato, pico de gallo or roasted tomato salsa Shredded lettuce Shredded cheese or crumbled queso fresco

August 18th Celebrated (and Not So Celebrated) History 1868 While observing a solar eclipse, French astronomer, Pierre Janssen, discovers helium. On the periodic table, the new element received the symbol He. 1872 Aaron Montgomery Ward produces a mail-order catalog that would launch a growing era of mail-order publications that would last more than 100 years. 1920 With ratification from Tennesse, the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote became law. 1926 The first weather map transmitted by telecast is broadcast for the use of sailing vessels. Invented by Charles Francis Jenkins, the invention provided up-to-date weather details to ship captains. 1949 Henry Bosenberg receives the first horticulture patent for a rose plant. His climbing or trailing rose still grows today, though, the patent has long expired. 1954 Replacing an absent Labor Secretary, Assistant Secretary of Labor, James P. Mitchell became the first black person to attend a Cabinet meeting. The event took place under President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s administration. 1958 Publisher G.P. Putnam’s Sons publishes the first American edition of Lolita, a controversial novel by Vladimir Nabokov. 1960 The birth control pill known as Enovid goes on sale. The FDA approved the progesterone based contraceptive earlier that same year. 1962 Just days after The Beatles release drummer Pete Best, they replace him with Ringo Starr. 1982 In a game that was scoreless through the 19th inning, the Dodgers beat the Cubs after 21 innings in the longest game in Wrigley Field history. 2004 In an Olympic sweep, Americans take gold, silver, and bronze in the 400-meter hurdles at the Beijing. 2017 A research team led by Paul Allen discovers the USS Indianapolis 18,000 feet below the Pacific Ocean’s surface. Seventy-two years before, a Japanese submarine sunk the Naval cruiser toward the end of World War II.