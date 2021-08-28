Today is Aug. 28, 2021

Martin Luther King, Jr. – I Have a Dream

August 28, 1963

During his famous march on Washington, the civil-rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. proclaims “I have a dream.” Delivered to over 250,000 civil rights supporters from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., the speech was a defining moment of the Civil Rights Movement.

I still have a dream, a dream deeply rooted in the American dream – one day this nation will rise up and live up to its creed, “We hold these truths to be self evident: that all men are created equal.” I have a dream…

Brannock Device

August 28, 1928

The popular shoe-size measuring device is patented by Charles F. Brannock. It would become the worlds most popular shoe-size measuring device and would be used in thousands of stores. Brannock invented the device in 1925 and managed the company that manufactured the devices until his death at age 89 in 1992.

Brannock was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 1992.

From (https://www.thisdaytrivia.com/trivia/august-28)

NATIONAL THOUGHTFUL DAY

August 28th brings with it an opportunity to demonstrate how we value each other. National Thoughtful Day sets aside a celebration meant to bring goodwill in a variety of ways. By serving the day with a spirit of generosity toward others, a ripple effect takes place.

What encompasses a thoughtful day? Sometimes it’s an awareness of fulfilling another’s needs. Whether they are celebrating something already or need a pick-me-up, being aware generates a multitude of thoughts that result in thoughtful acts. It can be a small token or an inspirational word. Either way, your thoughtfulness makes others feel special.

And many times, those special people in our lives will reciprocate in kind. While it is usually not expected when we’re being thoughtful, it tends to happen anyway.

Being thoughtful also creates an interchange of thoughts and ideas that spur even more thoughtfulness. One simple act or word can generate new friendships, cause a plan to develop or a garden to grow. Who knows where your thoughtfulness will lead!

A thoughtful day also gives us perspective. We pause a moment to think of another and not ourselves. Our consideration for others brings kindness to the world that would otherwise be missing.

And while all these reasons matter, one of the most important reasons to celebrate National Thoughtful Day is that it is necessary. Imagine all the lives we touch and how a single thoughtful act can impact them for a lifetime. Thoughtfulness is a necessity we cannot live without.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalThoughtfulDay

Put your stamp on the day – your own style of thoughtful. Then put it into practice. Maybe you’ll become the aunt known for her sweet treats or the friend known for surprise coffees at work. Some other thoughtful ideas include:

Mail cards to several people in your address book. A handwritten note means so much since they are rare these days.

Deliver small treats to friends and family. They won’t be turned away, we promise!

Bring fresh flowers to your neighbor. They will brighten the day and make a connection.

Surprise someone with a new book. Inspirational stories bring comfort and joy.

Take a child to the park. Children always appreciate one on one time.

Visit Pinterest for inspiration or Thoughtful Pinch for more ideas.

Most importantly, share your thoughtful day on social media. Include your inspiration and plans while tagging them with #NationalThoughtfulDay.

NATIONAL THOUGHTFUL DAY HISTORY

Thoughtful Pinch founded National Thoughtful Day to celebrate all the ways being thoughtful brings beauty, inspiration, and empowerment to our lives. According to the creator of Thoughtful Pinch, Barb Paton, “By being thoughtful, one size does not have to fit all. In fact, the more unique the celebration, the better!”

The Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed the celebration to be observed on August 28th, annually.

NATIONAL CHERRY TURNOVER DAY



National Cherry Turnover Day on August 28th praises a tasty and sweet hand pie. These cherry-filled pastries are best enjoyed hot. However, like any pie, many eat them at room temperature, too. Add a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream. No doubt your enjoyment will be doubled.

Cherry turnovers are a pastry made by placing a cherry filling on a piece of dough. The dough is folded over and sealed. Then, the individual turnovers are baked or deep-fried for a golden and flaky crust. Tart cherries make the best pies. Since they need added sugar to be palatable, their juices meld with the sugar when baking. The results are tasty perfection!

A turnover a single serving. They fit nicely in a hand, making them portable. Another name for turnover is hand pie. However, we recommend a fork and plate when eating them piping hot.

Cherries on their own offer a bounty of nutrients. For example, the antioxidants in this red fruit protect cells from damage. Because cherries pack an anti-inflammatory punch, they may help reduce the risk of heart disease, too. Find out more about the benefits of cherries, tart or sweet at Nutrition and You.

FUN CHERRY FACTS:

Related to plums, peaches, and nectarines, cherries are drupes or stone fruits.

Cherries were brought to North America in the 1600s by the English colonists.

There are more than 1,000 varieties of cherries in the United States.

There is an average of 44 cherries in one pound.

HOW TO MAKE CHERRY TURNOVERS

Cut Pastry : Thaw puff pastry and cut into 8 even squares. A hack for getting evenly cut pastry dough is to use a pizza cutter and straight edge, like a ruler. This will allow you to cut perfect pastry squares in one smooth motion.

: Thaw puff pastry and cut into 8 even squares. A hack for getting evenly cut pastry dough is to use a pizza cutter and straight edge, like a ruler. This will allow you to cut perfect pastry squares in one smooth motion. Prepare Filling : Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, combine cherries and sugar and mash slightly. Stir in cornstarch until blended. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in cinnamon.

: Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, combine cherries and sugar and mash slightly. Stir in cornstarch until blended. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in cinnamon. Fill Turnovers : Place about 3 tablespoons cherry mixture on one side of each square; fold pastry over filling.

: Place about 3 tablespoons cherry mixture on one side of each square; fold pastry over filling. Glaze : Brush with egg wash. Sprinkle with coarse sanding sugar.

: Brush with egg wash. Sprinkle with coarse sanding sugar. Bake Turnovers: Place on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

From (https://dinnerthendessert.com/cherry-turnovers/)