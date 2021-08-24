Hornets prepare for a physical season opener against rival Maroon Tide

The Poplarville Hornets football team begins their season opener at home against a well-established Picayune football team.

“They’re going to be a tough, physical team and we have to try and match that energy,” said Head Coach Jay Beech.

This week’s preparation for the Hornets started on Monday, as they will utilize a game plan to slow the Maroon Tide’s running backs and put pressure on their young but well-coached offensive line.

“We’re excited and thankful to be able to play,” said Beech.

He’s expecting his three defensive seniors, Khalid Moore, Ahmad Harmon and Chase Daire, to have big games. Running backs senior DJ Richardbey and junior Maurice Travis are expected to have big impacts in Friday night’s game as well.

“Hopefully they can get going,” said Beech.

Beech’s keys to clinching a win for his Hornets are to,

“Tackle really well and to cut down on the sloppy plays”.